Brazilian great Ronaldinho Gaucho was once put to task to name the best football players in history

While admitting Lionel Messi was one of the best, he fell short of naming him as the best-ever in history

The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner played with Messi at Barcelona for two years before leaving for AC Milan in 2008

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will always be the go-to players for many fans when asked who is the greatest person to ever play football.

The two have transcended the sport for over 15 years, going toe-to-toe for major awards, both individual and collective.

Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi during a Barcelona training session in 2007. Photo by Lluis Gene.

Source: Getty Images

It was, therefore, a surprise when Ronaldinho produced a list when he was asked who his GOAT was.

Ronaldinho names players better than Messi

In a 2019 interview, the Brazilian legend shocked the world by rejecting claims that Messi was the best-ever player. Ronaldinho was an equally good player during his playing days, leading the Barcelona renaissance in the 2000s.

He was the recipient of the 2005 Ballon d'Or award, as reported by Sky Sports. He also won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002.

Gaucho, who had the opportunity to see a young Messi develop at Barcelona, opined that there were better payers than him.

"I can't say Messi is the best ever. I don't like comparisons because it's hard to identify who is the best in history; there are Diego Maradona, Pele and Ronaldo," he told Marca.

Ronaldinho settles GOAT debate

The former AC Milan and PSG player, however, admitted that Messi was the best player of his time, thus settling the raging GOAT debate against Ronaldo.

Jay-Jay Okocha on the GOAT debate

Legit.ng also reported that Jay-Jay Okocha made his GOAT pick. The former Super Eagles player added his voice to the divisive topic by picking Messi over his arch-rival.

Okocha admitted that both players had specific skill sets that made them worthy of the title but leaned towards the fact that Messi's abilities come naturally.

The two players have won a combined 13 Ballon d'Ors together.

