Kanu, Aubameyang and Other Best Africans Who Played for Arsenal After Black Kit Launch
- Arsenal have launched a new black-themed African-inspired away kit for the 2024/25 season
- The Premier League club shot some of the scenes in the video in Africa, including Lagos, Nigeria
- It features Kanu Nwankwo, one of the best African players to represent the North London club
Arsenal have endeared themselves to their African audience after launching a black-themed, African-inspired away jersey for the 202/25 season and shooting part of the video on the continent.
The video featured one of their greatest players from the continent, Nigerian football legend Nwankwo Kanu, who played for the club for five years.
Legit.ng looks at the top five African stars to feature in North London in no particular order, as noted by arsenal.com.
Top 5 Africans who played for Arsenal
1. Kanu Nwankwo
Nigerian legend Kanu started for the club for five years between 1999 and 2004 and was part of the Invincible squad of the 2003/04 season. His most memorable moment was his hat trick in the 3-2 win over London rivals Chelsea in 1999.
2. Lauren
According to Just Arsenal, the Cameroonian right-back is the most successful African at the club. He won seven trophies, including two Premier League titles. He was part of the Invincible squad. He is also a two-time AFCON champion with Cameroon and was the Player of the Tournament in 2000.
3. Kolo Touré
The Ivorian spent seven seasons at Arsenal and was one of the best defenders to play for the club. He was the third African to feature in the Invincible squad, which went 49 games unbeaten in all competitions. He won the AFCON in 2015.
4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
The Gabonese striker spent three-and-half seasons at the club and scored 74 Premier League goals. He scored twice in the 2020 FA Cup final to help Arsenal beat Chelsea. He shared the 2018/19 Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. His time at the club ended in acrimony after a fallout with Mikel Arteta.
5. Emmanuel Adebayor
Arsenal fans will not like his inclusion on this list after he strained his relationship with the club on his way out. He made it worse by celebrating a goal against the Gunners during his time at Manchester City. As an Arsenal player, he won the 2008 African Footballer of the Year award.
