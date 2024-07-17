Victor Osimhen went on a rampage with a social media outburst towards Finidi George weeks ago

The Napoli striker reacted to rumours that the former Super Eagles boss questioned his commitment

Former NFF President Amaju Pinnick has disclosed how the player reacted after he contacted him

Amaju Pinnick, the former President of the Nigerian Football Federation, disclosed Victor Osimhen's reaction after his social media rant towards Finidi George.

Osimhen has not played for the Super Eagles since the 2023 African Cup of Nations loss to Ivory Coast in February, missing the four World Cup qualifier games due to injury.

Victor Osimhen reacts dejectedly after Nigeria lost AFCON 2023 final to host Ivory Coast. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

There were unverified reports that former head coach Finidi questioned the player's commitment after missing the June international break, which sparked a social media outrage.

According to Pulse Sports, the NFF debunked initial reports that the governing body had banned the forward. Nothing has been made public about the incident until now.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Pinnick speaks on Osimhen's outrage

The outrage caught many by surprise, including football fans and personalities, as the Napoli forward had never exhibited such a high level of inflammatory response before.

Former NFF boss Pinnick, speaking about the incident on Arise TV, disclosed the striker’s remorseful reaction when he phoned him to express his dissatisfaction.

“Let me dwell on Osimhen’s case. It was quite unfortunate. That ranting was so unfortunate,” he said.

“I put a call through to Osimhen, and I made him understand that I didn’t like what he did, and he spoke to me with remorse. And I told him to channel his remorse to the appropriate quarters.”

The CAF and FIFA board member bragged about the player's exploits during the 2015 U17 World Cup, which was his first trophy as the federation president.

“I don’t know what went wrong. It was just a moment of madness, so to speak. But, that is not the Osimhen that I know. Osimhen comes to me as a very humble boy. I don’t know others, and we have maintained that relationship,” he added.

No decision has been made on the incident, and the next international break is in September for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers. The NFF is pretty much occupied with hiring a new head coach

Ogu claims Osimhen apologised to Finidi

Legit.ng reported that former Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu claimed that Osimhen has apologised to Finidi after his “moment of madness” on Instagram live weeks ago.

Ogu defended his former national teammate, claiming the striker said what he felt at that moment, but it does not represent who he is. He is a humble player.

Source: Legit.ng