Victor Osimhen has been advised to stay and work with new manager Antonio Conte at Napoli, who could help him fix an issue he has as a footballer.

Osimhen continues to be linked with a move away from Estadio Diego Armando Maradona, with Paris Saint-Germain the most likely destination if he leaves.

Victor Osimhen celebrating after scoring for Napoli against Udinese. Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini.

Source: Getty Images

Conte admitted he is powerless to stop him if an offer arrives as he had been told by the club that there is an agreement to let him leave if his release clause is triggered.

He has offers from Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Hilal, but the Nigerian is said to want to remain in Europe and has yet again snubbed the lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

Osimhen told to play under Conte

Napoli legend Alessandro Renica has advised the Super Eagles star about his future and slyly poked fun at his disciplinary issues in the process.

“Osimhen? Conte’s authority can do him good, given that he is a bit undisciplined. If he were to stay, it would be a great championship with Conte. In any case, we are talking about a top player,” Renica told Tutto Napoli.

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea have also returned to talks over a move for the former Lille star. The Premier League club are willing to offer Romelu Lukaku and Cesare Casadei in exchange.

Renica claims Osimhen is stronger than the Belgian, and it would be of great benefit to keep the Nigerian with similar efforts to those they are making to keep Khvicha Khvarastkelia.

Osimhen told to join Manchester United

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen was advised to join Manchester United by former striker Louis Saha, who labelled him as one of the pure strikers left in football.

He compared the Nigerian forward to legendary strikers David Trezeguet and Ruud van Nistelrooy and claimed he would be his dream signing at Old Trafford.

