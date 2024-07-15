Ademola Lookman was the star of the Europa League final, and many have tipped him for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award

The Nigerian international netted a hat-trick as Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen to win the prestigious prize

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor is of a different opinion as he tipped a Guinean star for the coveted gong

Togolese legend Emmanuel Adebayor has snubbed Nigerian duo Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen in the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award race.

After netting a hat-trick in Atalanta's 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final, many had tipped Lookman to claim the prize.

After playing a key role in Nigeria's campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, the playmaker has had an incredible footballing year.

Emmanuel Adebayor has tipped Serhou Guirassy to win the 2024 CAF Player Award ahead of Ademola Lookman. Photo Credit: Joe Prior.

The 26-year-old was Nigeria's top scorer at the tournament with three goals, including his brace against Cameroon in the Round of 16.

He scored 17 goals in 45 matches for Italian club Atalanta during the 2023/2024 season.

Despite the achievements, Adebayor tipped Guinean striker Serhou Guirassy to win this year's prestigious award.

The former Arsenal forward believes Guirassy is the most deserving candidate for the prestigious accolade.

Guirassy had a breathtaking campaign with VfB Stuttgart, scoring 30 goals in 30 matches in the course of the 2023/2024 season, including 28 in 28 in the Bundesliga.

The France-born striker secured second place in the Bundesliga Golden Boot race, narrowly trailing behind the prolific Harry Kane.

Adebayor told Afrik-Foot:

“Of course (he deserves to win). He had an extraordinary season with Stuttgart, he is a striker who scored a lot.

"He will be one of the contenders, that's for sure, especially since Salah has not scored as much, and Victor Osimhen did not have the same season as the year of the title. It's open this year. If it's Guirassy, it will be well deserved.”

When is the CAF Player of the Year Award Ceremony

There is no official information about the date of the 2024 CAF Award Ceremony.

In a statement on the official website, the CAF executives also resolved to host the 46th CAF Ordinary General Assembly in Kinshasa, DRC, on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Decisions were also taken to open bids to host the 2024 CAF Awards Ceremony.

Lookman wins big at Ghana Football Awards

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ademola Lookman was crowned the ‘Best African International Footballer’ at the Ghana Football Awards.

The Nigerian international was recognised for his significant contribution to the Super Eagles during their outing at the recently concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Code d'Ivoire and at his club.

The Nigerian international beat his counterparts, Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Burkinabe star Edmund Tapsoba, to win the award.

