Chelsea's latest squad of new recruits is believed to have a talented defender affiliated with Nigeria

Olutayo Subuloye was among the U-18 players handed scholarship agreements by the London-based club last week

They join a high-flying side coached by British-Nigerian tactician Hassan Sulaiman that won the U-18 EPL Southern trophy

Chelsea have announced the signing of 11 new players who will be roped into the U-18 ahead of the new season.

The Premier League giants handed the talented list of players scholarship agreements as they seek to extend their dominance in the U-18 division.

Olutayo Subuloye playing for Chelsea U-18 against Aston Villa U-18 on February 24, 2024. Photo by Chris Lee.

Source: Getty Images

Is Olutayo Subuloye eligible to play for Nigeria?

As reported by All Nigeria Soccer, among the players signed is Olutayo Subuloye, who is of Nigerian descent. Subuloye has been described as a talented defender who can play anywhere at the back.

He first joined Chelsea as a U-12 from Brighton and Hove Albion. He has since impressed by captaining the Blues side to victory in the U-16 Premier League National Tournament. He was also handed some minutes in the U-18 squad last season.

Subuloye was also part of the squad that won the U-17 Premier League Cup.

He was signed alongside Landon Emenalo, who is the son of Nigeria's 1994 World Cup star Michael Emenalo.

Full list of Chelsea's new scholars 2024/2024 as captured on the club's website.

Harry McGlinchey Harry Rodda Hudson Sands Jack Austin Joseph Wheeler-Henry Kobe Barbour Landon Emenalo Olutayo Subuloye Shumaira Mheuka Sol Gordon Yahya Idrissi

The team is coached by Hassan Sulaiman, who is also of Nigerian descent.

Nigerian winger impresses Chelsea boss

Legit.ng has also reported that new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca seems pleased with the performance of exciting 18-year-old Nigerian winger Tyrique George so far in pre-season.

The London-born star has gained promotion to the first team, and he was spotted in training as players begin to resume for pre-season training.

Maresca has already hit the ground running after signing a five-year deal to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Source: Legit.ng