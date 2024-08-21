Striker Emmanuel Adebayor is now set to end his professional career officially in October

The Togolese forward has been without a club after leaving hometown club Semassi

He will host a three-day event in Lome, Togo, in October, including a testimonial match

Emmanuel Adebayor has drawn up a list of top former football stars to play in the testimonial match, which is set to be the official end of his professional career.

Adebayor enjoyed a professional football career that lasted 21 years, but his active days ended when he left Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir in the summer of 2020.

Emmanuel Adebayor placing the AFCON trophy on the podium before the 2023 final between Ivory Coast and Nigeria. Photo by Daniel Beloumo Olomo.

Source: Getty Images

He played for many top clubs, including AS Monaco, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Spanish giants Real Madrid on loan for six months.

Kanu, Okocha listed for Adebayor’s testimonial

Adebayor announced his retirement in 2023 after cancelling his contract with Togolese club Semassi after not playing a single match for the club in two years.

The 40-year-old, in an Instagram video, has announced that he will host a three-day event in Lome, Togo, including a testimonial match at Stade de Kegue to mark the official end of his career.

Togo News added that he had invited some African football greats to honour the occasion, including Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Samuel Eto'o, Abedi Pele and Didier Drogba.

He has also invited legendary footballers who represented European clubs, including 2005 Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho and former Arsenal star Thierry Henry.

He made an indelible mark on Togolese football, scoring 32 goals in 87 appearances and helping the country to their first and only FIFA World Cup in 2006.

He was named the African Footballer of the Year in 2008 during his time at Arsenal despite Togo failing to qualify for the 2008 African Cup of Nations.

Adebayor flaunts new mansion

Legit.ng previously reported that Adebayor flaunted his new mansion in the capital city of Togo, in Lome, despite previously owning other luxurious homes.

The former Arsenal star dubbed it “Empire”, and it sent social media agog as one of Africa’s wealthiest footballers claimed it came out of hard work and perseverance.

Source: Legit.ng