Chelsea have reportedly ended their transfer pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Samuel Omorodion

ATM are requesting for £70 million Spanish-born striker who is eligible to play for the Super Eagles

Omorodion would have joined the Nigerian contingent at the club, which includes Tosin Adarabioyo

Chelsea have reportedly given up in their transfer pursuit of Samuel Omorodion over Atletico Madrid’s demand of a £70 million fee to allow him to leave Spain.

Omorodion, who was born in Spain to Nigerian parents, would have trained up with other players of Nigerian descent at the Premier League club if the transfer went through.

Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke during pre-season training at Chelsea's Cobham facilities. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Legit.ng looks at five players eligible to represent the Super Eagles in the Blues’ first team.

Nigerian players at Chelsea

1. Tosin Adarabioyo

Adarabioyo is the latest of the group. Following the expiration of his contract at Fulham, he moved down the street to join Chelsea as a free agent. He represented England at youth levels but is open to playing for Nigeria. As noted by Brila Sports, he invited NFF technical director Austin Egauvoen to a Fulham game in 2022.

2. Noni Madueke

Madueke was born in London to Igbo parents. He joined Chelsea in January 2023 from PSV. He was part of the triumphant England U21 squad that won the Euros in 2023. He has yet to play for the senior team and is still eligible to represent the African country even though there is no information on where his heart lies.

4. Lesley Ugochukwu

Ugochukwu was born in France to Igbo parents. He joined Chelsea at the start of last season and is currently with the French Olympic team. He has expressed the desire to play for Nigeria. As noted by Pulse Sports, he visited Owerri early this year. He's the nephew of ex-Super Eagles star Onyekachi Apam.

4. Carney Chukwuemeka

Chukwuemeka was born in Austria to Nigerian parents and grew up in England. He has represented the British country at youth levels but remains eligible to play for Austria and Nigeria, even though he has not indicated any intention of switching allegiance. According to Football Italia, AC Milan have inquired about a loan move, but Chelsea only wants a permanent sale.

5. Tyrique George

George has been at Chelsea since he was eight and has the opportunity to break into the first team this season under Enzo Maresca. He is training with the senior team and could be heading out on pre-season in the United States. He is eligible to play for Nigeria through his parents.

