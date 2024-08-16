Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has sent a message to midfielder Enzo Fernandez ahead of the new season

Legend John Obi Mikel has a message for Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season, his second full season at Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez joined Chelsea in the winter transfer window of 2023 for £106.7 million after being named the best young player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Enzo Fernandez captained Chelsea during the pre-season friendly against Inter Milan at Stamford Bridge. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

He has played under different managers, including Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, and Frank Lampard, but has yet to deliver consistently.

He was injured in the final weeks of last season, and the midfield of Conor Gallagher and Moises Caicedo performed well in his absence, helping the team win five straight games to end the season m

Mikel aims dig at Enzo Fernandez

Fernandez is one of the Chelsea players Mikel Obi spoke about on the Obi One Podcast ahead of the 2024/25 season, telling him to step up this season and praising Gallagher along the line.

“The best player for me last season aside from Cole Palmer was Conor Gallagher, he was putting in the effort and performances that was needed. Is Conor Gallagher going to improve the team? Yes,” he said.

“When Conor Gallagher played with Moises Caicedo towards the end of last season, the team played better without Enzo Fernandez, the energy that he had, we need that.”

“Enzo needs a big season, we can't keep making excuses for him, he's a world class player, won the World Cup and is fantastic for Argentina, but he needs a big season,” he added.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Gallagher’s departure to Atletico Madrid was agreed, but Chelsea's withdrawal from the Samu Omorodion deal held it up. A return for João Félix is being negotiated to allow the deal to go through.

Mikel wants Osimhen at Chelsea

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi disclosed Didier Drogba’s role in helping Chelsea to convince Victor Osimhen to move to England with the Premier League club interested.

The former Super Eagles captain claimed he has been in contact with his compatriot, and as he is a player, his former club needs him because they lack a potent number nine.

