Former Nigerian footballers have been taking up big roles in Europe recently, one of which is ex-international Seyi Olofinjana, who has joined Chelsea as a talent manager.

He took up an administrative role at the London club, while two others, Lukas Babalola and Sone Aluko, took up backroom staff roles at English and Dutch clubs.

Sone Aluko announced his professional retirement after helping Ipswich Town gain promotion to the Premier League.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians in big roles at European clubs

1. Seyi Olofinjana

According to The Athletic, Olofinjana will work in Chelsea's talent manager department, covering Africa. The club, under Todd Boehly, aims to build an extensive network of talents globally.

Since retiring in 2021, the former Crown FC midfielder has worked in boardroom roles. He was the former loans and pathways manager at Wolves and spent a year as FC Zurich Sporting director before leaving in June 2022.

He founded and controls Imperial FC, which plays in Nigeria's Nationwide League, the country's third-tier league. Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi came through the academy.

2. Sone Aluko

The England-born Nigerian forward announced his retirement from professional football after helping Ipswich Town gain promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

The club confirmed in an official statement that he immediately took up a first-team coach role at the same club and will work under former Manchester United assistant manager Kieran McKenna.

Aluko played seven times for the Super Eagles of Nigeria after representing England at all youth levels. Due to injury, he narrowly missed out on the triumphant AFCON 2013 squad.

3. Lukas Babalola

Babalola did not have a playing career and had begun working to become a coach when he was 16. He joined the Holbaek youth team as a coach in his first role and had multiple roles across clubs in Denmark as a match analyst.

He landed his first assistant coach role at Sparta Prague on January 1, 2024, under Brian Priske and moved with the same manager when he replaced Liverpool-bound Arne Slot at Feyenoord.

He was born in Denmark to parents of Nigerian descent and has a big future ahead of him in coaching.

