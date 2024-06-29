Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football in Nigeria and worldwide.

Paris, France - The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics is scheduled to commence on July 26 in France.

Nigeria is scheduled to compete in the prestigious tournament.

Nigeria's women football players recite their national anthem during an international tournament. Photo credit: Patrick Hamilton

Source: Getty Images

Since the prominent West African nation made its debut in Helsinki 1952, Nigerian athletes have appeared in every edition of the Summer Olympic Games, except for Montreal 1976 as part of the Congolese-led boycott.

76 Nigerian flagbearers will be competing in at least 11 games in 2024.

At the Olympics, Nigerian athletes have won a total of 27 medals, mostly in athletics and boxing.

Ahead of the competition, Legit.ng highlights the list of sports Nigeria will be participating in at Paris 2024.

The following is the list of the number of Nigerian competitors in Paris 2024.

Sport Men Women Total Badminton 1 0 1 Boxing 2 1 3 Cycling 0 1 1 Table tennis 2 2 4 Football 0 18 18 Weightlifting 0 2 2 Athletics 16 10 26 Basketball 0 12 12 Canoeing 0 2 2 Taekwondo 0 1 1 Wrestling 1 5 6 Total 22 54 76

1) Badminton

The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) has opened its training camp ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Two-time African Games Champion and four-time African Senior Champion, Anuoluwapo Opeyori is Nigeria’s sole representative in the badminton event at the Games.

2) Boxing

Cynthia Ogunsemilore is one of the three boxers to represent Nigeria at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Three Nigerians: Ogunsemilore, Omole Dolapo, and Olaore Olaoitan, are among the 249 boxers listed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the forthcoming Paris 2024 Games.

3) Cycling

The only cyclist who qualified to represent Nigeria at the upcoming Olympics is Ese Ukpeseraye.

The athlete is currently undergoing training in Spain.

4) Table tennis

Earlier in June, Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna was confirmed by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) as one of the table tennis players who will take part in the men’s singles event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Three other Nigerians would join Aruna.

5) Football

The Super Falcons would compete for glory at the Paris 2024.

11 other nations will slug it out at the 2024 women's Olympic football tournament.

6) Weightlifting

The Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF) president said in May that two athletes will represent the federation at the upcoming Olympic Games.

Ibrahim Abdul, the NWF president, promised that the federation will make the country proud at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

7) Athletics

Nigeria will depend on the mixed 4x400m: women’s 4x100m, and men’s 4x400m, to win a medal in Paris.

A total of 26 athletes will compete in athletics for Nigeria at the Games.

8) Basketball

In February, Nigeria's D'Tigress clinched qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics and secured back-to-back appearances at the top-grade event.

The team featured last time at Tokyo 2020.

9) Canoeing

There is the Nigerian duo of Beauty Otudeo and Ayomide Bello, who qualified for the Olympics by winning the women's C2 500m event at the Canoe Sprint African Paris 2024 qualifier in Nigeria.

Canoeing is an activity which involves paddling a canoe with a single-bladed paddle.

10) Taekwondo

Elizabeth Anyanacho is the only Nigerian taekwondo athlete at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

It is the second consecutive Olympics where she is the nation's sole representative in the taekwondo event, according to The Punch.

11) Wrestling

Five female wrestlers will represent Nigeria in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Legit.ng reports that wrestling is a sport where Nigeria usually win several medals at international tournaments.

