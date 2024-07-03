Asisat Oshoala, goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, captain, Halimatu Ayinde and 15 others have been selected for the Paris 2024 Olympics

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum, released the 18-women list to the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday, July 3

Waldrum picked two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and six attackers alongside four alternate players

FCT, Abuja - Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum, has released a list of 18 players for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 18-women list has popular players like Asisat Oshoala, goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, the captain of the team, Halimatu Ayinde and others.

Accredited FIFA & CAF Photo-Journalist, Adepoju Tobi Samuel, shared the list via his handle (formerly known as Twitter) @OgaNlaMedia on Wednesday, July 3.

Full list of Super Falcon players to the Paris Olympics

Goalkeepers

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC)

Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia)

Defenders:

Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico)

Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France)

Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA)

Nicole Payne (Portland Thorns FC, USA)

Chidinma Okeke (Mynavi Sendai Ladies, Japan)

Midfielders

Deborah Abiodun (University of Pittsburgh, USA)

Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengard, Sweden)

Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal)

Jennifer Echegini (Juventus Ladies, Italy)

Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain)

Forwards

Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain)

Esther Okoronkwo (Changchun FC, China)

Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC, USA)

Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, USA)

Chiwendu Ihezuo (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico)

Chinonyerem Macleans (Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia)

Waldrum decided to take four players as training players alongside the 18 players.

Alternate players

Jumoke Alani (Nasarawa Amazons)

Ifeoma Onumonu (Utah Royals, USA)

Gift Monday (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain)

Morufa Ademola (Rivers Angels)

Falcon first game against Brazil comes up at the Stade Bordeaux on 25th July, before confrontations with Spain (28th July) and Japan (31st July) both at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

Nigeria's Super Falcon breaks Olympic Jinx

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Falcons of Nigeria broken the 16-year-old jinx of not playing in the Olympics after a goalless draw with the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in Pretoria.

Nigeria had earlier defeated South Africa's side in the first leg of the qualifier with a lone goal in Abuja.

Rashidat Ajibade scored the winning goal for Nigeria in their first encounter, which made the last leg ended in a 0-1 aggregate

