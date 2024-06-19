Arsenal Football Club are reportedly looking at signing Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, on a reduced fee

The London-based club are prepared to make a €100 million bid for the €130 million rated Nigerian striker

Osimhen’s release clause surpasses the club's transfer record of £105 million paid for Declan Rice last summer

London, United Kingdom - Arsenal Football Club are reportedly ready to make a €100 million bid for Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen

The €100 million is €30 million short of the release clause in Osimhen’s recent contract with the Serie A club.

As reported by The Punch, Italian journalist, Ciro Venerato, disclosed this amid interest from several clubs in Europe, including Chelsea and PSG, who need a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, after he joined Real Madrid.

The Premier League giant was pushed to follow the Super Eagles striker after its initial target, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, committed his future to the German club for another year.

“[Arsenal] will now try with the Nigerian [who dreams of the Premier League], but not by paying the onerous amount of the clause, but a lower sum.”

Napoli’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has earlier disclosed that the club will not entertain bids below Osimhen’s release clause.

Venerato added that “Napoli will have to evaluate the pros and cons.”

Arsenal have opened talks with Osimhen and will look to bring in the Nigerian to the Emirates Stadium at a reduced fee, FourFourTwo reports.

Should Arsenal meet Osimhen’s release clause, it will surpass the London-based club’s current transfer record of £105 million paid to West Ham United for Declan Rice last summer.

The addition of the 25-year-old striker could be the catalyst Arsenal needs to topple Manchester City to the Premier League title next season.

Osimhen reportedly reach personal terms with Chelsea

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea are preparing to make a bid to secure the transfer of Osimhen in the summer.

According to Italian journalist, Rudy Galetti, and as reported by Nigerian media outlets, the striker has reached personal terms with Chelsea ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge.

However, there are lingering worries about Financial Fair Play regulations and whether Chelsea will need to offload players before completing a deal for Osimhen

