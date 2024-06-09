Ahmed Musa, the Nigerian football star, has shared a sweet video of his trip to Yobe state

The viral video captured the moment the Super Eagles captain received a heroic welcome in the APC-controlled state to officially receive the title of Shetiman Kwallon Kafna Nguru

Many Nigerians have reacted to the video of the Nigerian professional footballer on the social media platform X

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has been turbaned as the Shetiman Kwallon Kafna Nguru in Yobe state.

Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa has received a chieftaincy title in Yobe state. Photo credit: @Ahmedmusa718

Source: Twitter

The accomplished footballer was honoured by the Emir of Nguru with the high chieftaincy title on Sunday, June 9.

Musa disclosed this in a post shared on his X page on Sunday, accompanied by a video.

The video of the Nigerian striker greeting the youths and the people of Nguru in the state has warmed hearts online.

Musa thanked the Emir of Nguru for bestowing upon him the chieftaincy title.

Ahmed Musa entertained the town, scored free kick

According to the video, Ahmed Musa scored a free kick for Nguru Academy against Bade Academy during the kickoff of the AAJ Competition at Nguru town Stadium.

Musa played for both the Bade Academy and for the Nguru Academy each for 45 minutes.

He tweeted:

'Feeling incredibly grateful for the massive turnout, warm welcome, and love from the people of Yobe North! ❤️ Special thanks to the Emir of Nguru for bestowing upon me the title of Shetiman Kwallon Kaf na Nguru . I am truly honored and my heart is full of gratitude. Special thanks to all the youths and the people of Nguru for your support. May Allah bless you all."

Nigerians react as Musa bagged a chieftaincy title in Yobe

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section and hailed Ahmed Musa on X. Legit.ng captured their reactions below.

@ELMustaphaJ tweeted:

"Ahmed for Governor Yobe state 2027."

@Kogigist tweeted:

"You are loved bro, no doubt."

@charles2infinit tweeted:

"Massive love for the goal poacher himself. This shows how beautiful your soul.

"Keep the love going. You truly a legend."

@OmoOwa_Prince tweeted:

"You have impacted lives both on and off the pitch. Congratulations on your the title bestowed on you my Governor. More wins."

Watch the video below;

Ahmed Musa OON MON is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a forward and left winger for the Nigeria national team.

Video: Ahmed Musa rejects Kano Gov Yusuf handshake

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ahmed Musa was seen in a viral video declining the handshake extended to him by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano.

The record-holding Nigerian forward was seen in a video where he was said to have visited the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the former presidential candidate of the party, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

In the trending video, after exchanging a handshake with Kwankwaso, Governor Yusuf of Kano was seen extending a handshake to the former Nigerian international.

Source: Legit.ng