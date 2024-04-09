The Nigeria U-15 team has lost the chance to participate in the UEFA U15 Development Tournament slated to commence on Friday following visa denial by the Spanish Embassy

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) posted this on its X platform handle.

Spain denies Nigeria's under-15 team visa to participate in UEFA U16 Development Tournament Photo Credit: NFF

Source: Twitter

However, it did not state the reason for the denial.

Some Nigerians have taken to the post's comment section to express their reactions. Below are some of their reactions:

A user with the handle @mr__topson described the development as an embarrassment to the country. He tweeted:

"This is an embarrassment to the country, the people managing the affairs in the glass should be sacked."

Ifeoluwa posited that they might have been denied visas if the number of officials was higher than the number of players. He wrote:

"Guess the number of officials surpasses the number of players."

Nze Töni Nkume asked the NFF to explain why the team was denied the visa, adding that the European country can't do that without a reason. His tweet reads:

"State the reason for the denial? They can't deny them for no reason."

Shafi'i Hamidu shared the contact information of the Spanish Embassy in Nigeria, asking Nigerians to reach out to them and mounting pressure on them to give the reason for the denial. His comment reads:

"Is it difficult to tag the Spanish Embassy in Nigeria (@EmbEspAbuja) in this tweet? We want to hear their side of the story. Their full contact information is below. Everybody should call them and ask them why they deny the future Super Eagles visa."

Nafiu Muhammad called on the presidency to step in and summon the Spanish ambassador in Nigeria to give the reason for the denial. His post reads:

"This is an embarrassment to our dear country. The presidency should summon the Spanish ambassador to explain the reasons for the denials."

See the tweet and comments here:

Source: Legit.ng