Ahmed Musa, former Nigeria forward, has explained the reason he did not shake hands with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano while he had a handshake with the deputy governor

The former Super Eagles captain explained that his action was culturally informed and expressed disappointment over different interpretations on social media

Musa said bending down for the elderly was the highest form of respect in the northern region where he had come from

Kano - Former Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has broken the silence on the controversies. He rejected the handshake from the Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who had extended the English greetings to the striker last month in a viral video.

In the trending video, the former Nigerian international was spotted at the government house in Kano in April.

The 2013 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner in South Africa was seen having a handshake with the Kano state deputy governor. He was bending down before Governor Yusuf.

Nigerians on social media have read different meanings to the video. Some have said he ignored the handshake from the governor.

Why Ahmed Musa did not shake hands with Gov Yusuf

But Musa, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 2, said his action was a sign of cultural respect, saying that he was surprised that the situation was taken out of context on social media.

Musa's statement reads in part:

"It’s disheartening to see a simple act of cultural respect blown out of proportion. In our Northern culture, the gesture of kneeling, shaking hands, etc signifies the highest form of respect.”

“This was my intention when I greeted the Deputy Governor in such a manner. However, when it came to greeting the Governor, I chose to bow and not shake his hands, honouring him in a way deeply rooted in tradition."

Video of Musa rejecting Governor Yusuf's handshake

