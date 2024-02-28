Reno Omokri has alleged South African mobile network operator, MTN, blocked some Nigerians from using their phone to invest

Legit.ng reports that many MTN subscribers were stranded on Wednesday, February 29, when the service provider experienced a network outage

Reacting, Omokri asked Nigerians not to block their nation's destiny by "relying on these unreliable foreign services"

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a former special assistant on digital media to former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Wednesday, February 28, argued that using Globacom network is the best thing for Nigerians to do.

Legit.ng reports that Omokri's advice follows MTN's service outage on Wednesday, February 28.

MTN subscribers faced a notable network outage on Wednesday, February 28. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

The outspoken Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain urged Nigerians to 'grow Nigeria together'.

He tweeted:

"DSTV blocked you from seeing this epoch making moment by Nwabali live. Now, MTN is blocking you from using your phone live to invest, browse, call, chat, or WhatsApp. That is why you should support a Nigerian network. How many times has Glo had a national shutdown? Dont block your nation's destiny by relying on these unreliable foreign services! Let us #GrowNairaBuyNaija together.

"Drive Innoson, Nord or Jet Motors

"Call with Glo

"Build with Dangote and BUA

"Eat breakfast with Nasco

"Lunch and dinner with made in Nigeria rice, even if it has stones

"Go on dates at Tantalisers and Suya spots

"Drink Zobo

"Celebrate with palm wine

"Fly Air Peace over Air France, KLM, or Lufthansa

"Shop at local markets

"Eat cassava bread over foreign wheat bread

"Watch Enyimba and Kano Pillars

"See Nollywood movies at Silverbird

"Stream Nigerian music

"Wear aso oke, agbada, babanriga, or isi agu."

Legit.ng earlier reported that MTN explained that the network outage experienced by its subscribers for the major part of Wednesday, February 28, was caused by “multiple fibre cuts.”

Many subscribers were stranded with some people visiting MTN offices nearest to them for complaints.

