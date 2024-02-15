FIFA Rankings 2024: List of Top 10 Teams in the World Emerges
Zürich, Switzerland - The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) released its latest ranking on Thursday, February 15.
Four-time FIFA World Cup winner, Germany was missing from the top ten list. The German Machine were able to secure the 16th position.
According to FIFA's latest rankings, the following countries are the best 10 footballing nations in the world.
- Argentina
The 2023 FIFA World Cup winner in Qatar occupies the first position with 1855.2 points
- France
The runner-up Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is the second-best team with 1845.44 points
- England
The Three Lions of England occupies the number three position with 1800.05 points
- Belgium
Belgium are number four with 1798.46
- Brazil
Five-time FIFA World Cup winner, Brazil is ranked the 5th best team in the world with 1784.09 points
- Netherlands
The Dutch football team with 1745.48 points is ranked the 6th best team in the world
- Portugal
Portugal is the 7th best footballing nation in the world with 1745.06 points
- Spain
The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner, Spain with 1732.64 points occupies the 8th position
- Italy
The Azuris of Italy are ranked the 9th best team in the world with 1718.82 points
- Croatia
Croatia makes up the top ten list with 1717.57 points.
List of top 10 teams in Africa
