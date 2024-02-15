Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Zürich, Switzerland - The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) released its latest ranking on Thursday, February 15.

Four-time FIFA World Cup winner, Germany was missing from the top ten list. The German Machine were able to secure the 16th position.

According to FIFA's latest rankings, the following countries are the best 10 footballing nations in the world.

Argentina

The 2023 FIFA World Cup winner in Qatar occupies the first position with 1855.2 points

France

The runner-up Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is the second-best team with 1845.44 points

England

The Three Lions of England occupies the number three position with 1800.05 points

Belgium

Belgium are number four with 1798.46

Brazil

Five-time FIFA World Cup winner, Brazil is ranked the 5th best team in the world with 1784.09 points

Netherlands

The Dutch football team with 1745.48 points is ranked the 6th best team in the world

Portugal

Portugal is the 7th best footballing nation in the world with 1745.06 points

Spain

The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner, Spain with 1732.64 points occupies the 8th position

Italy

The Azuris of Italy are ranked the 9th best team in the world with 1718.82 points

Croatia

Croatia makes up the top ten list with 1717.57 points.

List of top 10 teams in Africa

