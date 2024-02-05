Only two Super Eagles of Nigeria players made the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 quarter-finals best XI team

Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon made the team while Super Eagles starman, Victor Osimhen lost out to South Africa’s striker, Evidence Makgopa

South Africa, who will confront the Super Eagles in the semi-final on Wednesday, February 7, had five of their players in the team

Despite his all-round brilliant performance against Angola, Victor Osimhen, Super Eagles striker has missed out on the quarter-final best XI in the ongoing CAF Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Cote Divoire.

According to the AFCON team of the round released by renowned football statistics website, Whoscored, South Africa’s striker, Evidence Makgopa is adjudged the best attacker.

Makgopa won a total of nine aerial duels, fired off two shots and made one key pass in the quarter-final match against Cape Verde.

Only two Super Eagles players, Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon made the team while their semi-final opponent, Bafana Bafana had five players.

Other South African players who made the team are goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau and Teboho Mokoena.

Two Ivorian players, Wilfried Singo and Seko Fofana and another 2 Congolese players, Arthur Masuaku and Chancel Mbemba complete the best 11 in the quarter-final round.

Former SA Player predicts Bafana Bafana vs Super Eagles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former South Africa under-23 star, Junior Khanye said his country's national team, Bafana Bafana will lose to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the AFCON semi-final.

Khanye said South Africa was very lucky to have gotten to the semi-final because their performance against Cape Verde in the quarter-final was the worst at the tournament.

The former Kaizer Chiefs star, who stated this while speaking on iDiski TV, said the goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams was the star of the show for saving four penalties. He said the defence did very a good job against Cape Verde but it is the end of the road for them against the Super Eagles.

