Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan Enoh, has commended the Progressive Governors’ Forum for its kind gesture towards the Super Eagles

Enor said the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors donated the sum of N200 million to the Super Eagles

He added that the Progressive Governors’ Forum has already redeemed the money to the Nigeria national team

The Progressive Governors’ Forum has donated the sum of N200 million to the Super Eagles ahead of their semi-final clash with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

As reported by The Nation, Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan Enoh commended Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma and the Chairman of the Forum for the kind gesture.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser Media to the Minister, Diana-Mary Nsan on Wednesday, February 7, Leadership newspaper reported.

The AFCON semi-final match between the two giants of African football will take place at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Wednesday, February 7.

Enoh disclosed that the N200m has been redeemed to the Super Eagles players by the Forum.

“I want to thank the Progressive Governors’ Forum under the leadership of Uzodimma of Imo for galvanising and redeeming the sum of N200 million to the Super Eagles.

“The Super Eagles have shown immense commitment and tenacity through every match, this shows that they are on the path to conquer the continent again and bring home the coveted Cup of Nations.

“Therefore, we must rally support for them because upon their shoulders lie the enormous responsibility to make Nigeria our great Nation proud.”

