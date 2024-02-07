BREAKING: Super Eagles Starting XI Against South Africa
In today’s AFCON 2023 semi-final match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, Nigeria’s left-wingback Zaidu Sanusi will miss the game due to injury.
The Eagles’ defence will feature Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ola Aina, forming a robust five-man lineup to combat South Africa’s offensive prowess.
Lineup
- Stanley Nwabali
- Ola Aina
- Calvin Bassey
- Semi Ajayi
- William Troost-Ekong
- Bright Osayi-Samuel
- Frank Onyeka
- Alex Iwobi
- Moses Simon
- Ademola Lookman
- Victor Osimhen
Source: Legit.ng