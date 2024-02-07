In today’s AFCON 2023 semi-final match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, Nigeria’s left-wingback Zaidu Sanusi will miss the game due to injury.

The Eagles’ defence will feature Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ola Aina, forming a robust five-man lineup to combat South Africa’s offensive prowess.

Lineup

Stanley Nwabali Ola Aina Calvin Bassey Semi Ajayi William Troost-Ekong Bright Osayi-Samuel Frank Onyeka Alex Iwobi Moses Simon Ademola Lookman Victor Osimhen

Source: Legit.ng