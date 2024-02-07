Global site navigation

BREAKING: Super Eagles Starting XI Against South Africa
by  Bada Yusuf

In today’s AFCON 2023 semi-final match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, Nigeria’s left-wingback Zaidu Sanusi will miss the game due to injury.

The Eagles’ defence will feature Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ola Aina, forming a robust five-man lineup to combat South Africa’s offensive prowess.

Lineup

  1. Stanley Nwabali
  2. Ola Aina
  3. Calvin Bassey
  4. Semi Ajayi
  5. William Troost-Ekong
  6. Bright Osayi-Samuel
  7. Frank Onyeka
  8. Alex Iwobi
  9. Moses Simon
  10. Ademola Lookman
  11. Victor Osimhen

