President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, April 8, put smiles on the faces of the victorious 1994 Super Eagles team

The Super Eagles Squad led by the late Stephen Keshi won the African Cup of Nations in Tunis, Tunisia, in 1994

Buhari, who was represented by Babatunde Fashola, said that members who were beneficiaries to choose where they will be allocated

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian government has fulfilled its promise of allocating houses to the victorious 1994 Super Eagles team after 28 years.

The Punch reports that the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, handed over the Certificate of Occupancy of three bedrooms federal government houses to each team member in Abuja on Friday, April 8.

The federal government has fulfilled its promises to the 1994 Eagles squad. Credit: Worldfootball.

Legit.ng gathered that the then military government of Gen. Sani Abacha, made the pledge when the Super Eagles Squad won the African Cup of Nations in Tunis, Tunisia, in 1994.

The players presented with CoOs included Peter Rufai, Austine Eguaveon, Victor Ikpeba, Isaac Semitoje, Sunday Oliseh represented by his brother Albert Oliseh, and Uche Okafor represented by his daughter Tochukwu.

The minister said it was an opportunity to remember the country’s heroes, the valiant Eagles to whom the country made a promise of providing houses for winning the 1994 AFCON.

Fashola said during the presentation:

“We arrange with members who were beneficiaries to choose where they will be allocated and we anticipated that it is possible we give you allocation letters.

“We decided that we will be handing over at the commissioning site so that there are no more gaps to fill. We promised this and we will want to make sure that it does not delay any further. We planned that this will be done in a conducive environment so that there will be no more loopholes."

Finidi George will receive his house, says Fashola

Fashola also assured that Finidi George who was not included in the initial list will get his own house.

He added:

“And indeed, we found out that the name of Finidi George was not included and we told Mr. President and I’m sure that he will provide remedy for that.”

