London, United Kingdom - Former two-time world champion, Anthony Joshua is reportedly set to fight Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk in his next boxing match.

Joshua’s friend, Derek Chisora leaked the details of the match during an interview with iFL TV.

Chisora claimed Joshua will be headlining the Queensbury Promotions to be held at the Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom later this year.

As reported by The Punch, the fight between Dubois and Hrgovic will likely take place on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol’s undisputed clash in Saudi Arabia on June 1.

Chisora said:

“He will fight the winner of Daniel Dubois and [Filip] Hrgovic in Wembley, I’ve got a big mouth. That’s the plan. It’s gonna be a sick, a little adventure for Turki Alalshikh to bring it back to London.”

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said the match will Joshua can happen if Fury beats Usyk next month, Mirror Sports reports.

The match will be coming up after Joshua knocked out Francis Ngannou in the second round to advance closer to his goal of becoming a three-time world champion.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren insisted that the two-fight will be honoured, delaying a potential Fury vs Joshua fight until March 2024.

Fury brought up Joshua’s previous two losses to Usyk.

“I’m sure that Oleksandr Usyk will have something to say about that given he beat him twice,”

What Joshua Says to Ngannou after knock out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian social media community was buzzing as reactions trailed the heavyweight boxing clash between Joshua and Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou's fight with AJ comes months after he fought the linear heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and nearly knocked him out.

In his fight with Tyson Fury, the Cameroonian pushed the world champion to the limits but met a different outcome in his clash with AJ.

