Kano State athletes were involved in a tragic accident while returning to their base after participating in the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta on the afternoon of Saturday, May 31

The North West state finished 13th overall at the festival, securing 5 gold, 10 silver, and 10 bronze medals, bringing their total to 25

The National Sports Commission and the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) have extended their condolences to the families of the victims and the Kano State sports community

The Kano State Government has confirmed the death of 21 athletes who were returning from the just-concluded 2024 National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The tragic accident occurred around 9am on Saturday, May 31, approximately 50 kilometers from Kano, when the vehicle conveying athletes, officials, journalists, and medical personnel fell off a bridge.

According to the Kano State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, efforts are underway to provide medical attention and support to the surviving members of the contingent.

Kwankwaso added that the incident has plunged the entire state into mourning. He said:

“This is a deeply painful moment for all of us. We are devastated by the news of the ghastly accident that occurred as our athletes were returning home after representing our great state with pride and commitment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire sporting community in Kano."

National Sports Commission mourns Kano tragedy

The leadership of the National Sports Commission (NSC) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident involving members of the Kano State contingent.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured athletes and offered condolences for those who lost their lives.

Dikko added that the tragedy has overshadowed Kano State’s achievements at the just-concluded National Sports Festival. He said:

“Our hearts are with the people of Kano State at this sad time. Just as we were celebrating a successful and peaceful National Sports Festival, this tragedy has cast a dark shadow. We stand in solidarity with the Kano State Government and will support them in every possible way as they navigate this difficult period.”

Ogun State Governor mourns Kano athletes

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has expressed deep sadness over the tragic accident involving members of the Kano State contingent.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, Governor Abiodun said the incident has left the state traumatized, especially since the athletes were young and promising.

He prayed for the repose of the deceased athletes who paid the ultimate price. He said:

"This is so painful. These were young people, budding stars who had a lot to give the country with their talents skills, and creativity.

"Having represented Kano with pride and distinction and made friends with their compatriots from across the 36 states, the athletes were heading home with joy, only for their lives to be cut short just before setting foot on Kano soil."

Ogun athletes protest over unpaid allowances

Legit.ng earlier reported that athletes representing Ogun State staged a peaceful protest at Babcock University over the non-payment of their allowances.

The host athletes blocked access, preventing other state contingents from reaching their designated sports venues.

They claim that the Ministry, led by Wasiu Isiaka, has yet to pay their allowances, with just one day remaining in the festival.

