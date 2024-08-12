Team Nigeria failed to win any medals at the just concluded Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games

The country sent 88 athletes who participated in 12 different sports, but none had a podium finish

Some of the athletes were spotted partying and grooving to Afrobeats at the closing ceremony

Team Nigerian athletes were caught partying hard at the closing ceremony of the just concluded Paris 2024 Olympic Games, despite failing to win any medal.

Nigerian sent a contingent of 88 athletes, who participated in 12 different sports, but none of them reached a podium finish despite having former medalists.

Tobi Amusan reacts after finishing ninth in the Women's 100m hurdles semifinal. Photo by Henk Jan Dijks/Marcel ter Bals.

Blessing Oborududu won a silver medal in freestyle wrestling, while Ese Brume won a bronze medal in the long jump at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but came fourth and fifth in Paris.

As noted by Making of Champions, world record holder Tobi Amusan fell agonisingly short of reaching the women's 100m hurdles after finishing ninth in the semifinal heat.

Team Nigeria party during the closing ceremony

As seen in a video by Naija Sports, some team members waited and were spotted partying hard at the closing ceremony and grooving to Afrobeats star Rema’s "March Am".

The athletes were in colourful native attires, made in the country’s green and white colours and earlier unveiled in a video by Olayinka Olajide.

Nigerians had mixed reactions to the video, with some claiming the country's citizens are party-loving people, while others were opposed to the moment due to lack of medals.

The country approved a budget of ₦12 billion for the Games, an equivalent of ₦136 million for each of the 88 athletes, but failed to win any medals.

The Sports Minister, Senator John Enoh, has been active on social media, attending to issues and meeting with the athletes throughout the tournament.

