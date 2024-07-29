Asisat Oshoala Dreams of Watching Olympics in an African Country
- Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala dreams of an African country hosting the Olympic Games
- Paris, France, is currently hosting the 2024 games, with the opening ceremony on Friday
- The Nigerian striker has featured in one of the two games the Falcons have played in Group C
Asisat Oshoala appears not to be too impressed with the opening ceremony at the Paris 2024 Olympics and dreams of an African country hosting the games one day.
Oshoala is with the Super Falcons in Paris, where Nigeria are featuring in the tournament for the first time in 16 years since the Beijing 2008 Olympics.
The Falcons have lost their opening two games to Brazil and Spain but retain a lifeline if the results of the final matchday go their way, but they must beat Japan.
Oshoala dreams of Olympics in Africa
The opening ceremony of the Paris Games was held on Friday, and, as noted by NBC Sport, it was the first of its kind to be held outside a stadium, as it was held along the Seine River.
Some scenes from the opening ceremony were not children-friendly views, and it generated controversies on social media, with many questioning whether it aligned with French culture.
Oshoala, posted on her official X account, that she hoped for a day when an African country will host the games, claiming the continent’s culture will light up the opening ceremony.
“I will love to see the Olympic Games happen on African soil someday 🥹🥹 …..the opening ceremony will be brutal. Our culture is truly beautiful ❤️😍 #OlympicGames #Dreamsssss,” she wrote.
She was benched for the opening match against Brazil and reacted with a cryptic message on her Instagram story. She played 73 minutes in the loss to Spain.
The last time an African country hosted a major international tournament was South Africa, which hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which Spain won.
Team Nigeria show off stylish outfits
