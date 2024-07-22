Nigeria will open their Paris 2024 Olympics camp against Brazil in the first game in Group C

The Super Falcons qualified for the tournament for the first time in 16 years since 2008

Brazil striker Adriana Leal da Silva has told his teammates to be wary of the African giants

Brazil and Nigeria are set to meet in the opening group C fixture of the Paris 2024 Olympics women's football, and a Selecao star has issued a warning to his team.

The Super Falcons are participating in the Olympics for the first time since 2008 in Beijing, China, having missed the London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 events.

They are drawn in Group C alongside world champions Spain, South American giants Brazil and Asian heavyweights Japan for the first round of games.

Adriana warns Brazil ahead of Nigeria clash

Orlando Pride striker Adriana Leal da Silva issued a warning to his teammates ahead of their opening game with Nigeria at the Olympics despite being the favourites to win.

“This first game is crucial. In fact, it will always be like this. In any case, we need to have a lot of concentration and focus for this debut and take it step by step,” she said, as quoted by Complete Sports.

As noted by the Daily Post, the two sides met the last time the Nigerian women's team participated in the Olympics, with the South American giants winning 3-1.

Does the Super Falcons stand a chance?

Paris-based journalist Babatunde Ojora, who was present at the team's arrival in Bordeaux, spoke exclusively to Legit.ng and is optimistic about the team's chances in the group.

"The Super Falcons of Nigeria stands a chance in this group, we've seen that football lately is not all about big names or big countries,” he said. “At the just concluded Euros, we saw Austria come out top of a group where we have France and the Netherlands. It shows that football these days is not about big names but how much you want it.

“The Super Falcons are not a pushover when it comes to women's football—they are the most decorated team in Africa, and we've seen them do this before. At the 2023 World Cup, they got out of the group with five points and held England to a goalless draw before losing on penalties.

“There is high spirit in camp right now, the girls are bonding well. The chemistry in the team is increasing everyday, they are in good mood. With all of these, I believe they should do well and get out of the group in first or second place,” he added.

The team is captained by Atletico Madrid Feminino star Rasheedat Ajibade and includes top stars Asisat Oshoala, Michelle Alozie, and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

