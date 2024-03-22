Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Marrakech, Morocco - The Super Eagles interim coach, Finidi George has released the line-up for today’s game against Ghana Black Stars.

The friendly match will be played at Stade de Marrakech, Morocco on Friday, March 22.

Ndidi captains Super Eagles as Finidi George releases line-up for Nigeria vs Ghana Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles

Wilfred Ndidi returned to the team as captain after missing the Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Ivory Coast due to injury.

Accredited FIFA & CAF Photo-Journalist, Adepoju Tobi Samuel, shared the lineup via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter)@OgaNlaMedia

Stanley Nwabali remains in goal while the back four is made up of Osayi, Benjamin Tanimu, Ajayi and Awaziem.

Onyeka, Iwobi and Onyemaechi complete the midfield while the attack has Iheanacho and Dessers.

