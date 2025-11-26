Emotions As Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Personalised Gift to Diogo Jota’s Family

Cristiano Ronaldo has honoured the late Diogo Jota with a special gift, which was sent to the family

Jota passed away just three weeks after Portugal's Nations League win, leaving the football world devastated

Portugal claimed the title after defeating Spain via a penalty shootout, with Ronaldo commemorating the triumph

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a special gift to the family of the late Diogo Jota to commemorate Portugal's Nations League win.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who scored during Portugal's win over Spain in June, commissioned watches from the luxury brand Jacob&Co and had them delivered to all of his teammates following the triumph.

It was gathered that one of the watches, etched with 'Diogo Jota' and the late player's shirt number, was sent to the family.

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a special Diogo Jota Jacob&Co wristwatch to his family. Photo: Stu Forster.

On Monday, November 24, journalist Nuno Luz said via SPORTBible:

"These are details that are done without publicity and that show the genuine way Cristiano Ronaldo is. Often, people on the outside have an image of him that doesn’t correspond to reality."

The watchmakers had earlier shared a photo of the bespoke design, which includes a skeleton dial and the Portuguese crest, capturing "the spirit of triumph on and off the field".

"Celebrating victory on every detail. The Jacob & Co Epic X – UEFA Nations League 2025 Champions is a custom edition made for Portugal’s national team.

"A skeleton dial, bespoke design, and the Portuguese crest — a watch as exceptional as the champions themselves. Limited to 35 pieces, this Epic X captures the spirit of triumph on and off the field."

Jota, whose last competitive game was the Nations League final, tragically passed away barely three weeks later.

He was involved in a fatal car crash alongside his younger brother, Andre Silva.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not attend Jota's funeral, where teammates and friends joined the family in paying their last respects.

The ceremony was held at the town of Gondomar on July 5, and Ronaldo, in a chat with Piers Morgan, defended his decision not to attend.

Ronado described the moment he learned of Jota's passing:

"I was with Gio alone in our period of rest. I was there in the gym in the morning with Gio. I didn’t believe it when they sent me messages. I cried a lot. Gio can confirm that.

"It was a very, very difficult moment for the country, for families, for friends, for teammates. A disaster. Very, very, very sad news."

Diogo Jota passed away three weeks after winning the UEFA Nations League with Portugal. Photo: Maja Hitij.

