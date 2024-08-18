Dricus Du Plessis has retained his UFC middleweight title after Israel Adesanya failed to complement his effort

Dricus Du Plessis has retained his UFC Middleweight title after defeating Nigerian fighter Israel Adesanya.

It was an incredible night for UFC as both martial artists thrilled the audience and matched each other right from the very start.

Adesanya looked good to reclaim the title after the first three rounds, but "Stillknocks" seemed to be clever to retain the title.

Dricus Du Plessis has defeated Israel Adesanya by submission at UFC 305. Photo: Jeff Bottari.

Source: Getty Images

In Round One, Adesanya produced a few stance switches, though, back and forth. Du Plessis kicked low, then rushed in with a left hook, but Adesanya blocked.

Du Plessis lands a one-two, but he again comes in from range. A knee from Adesanya sends signals of what could come.

Adesanya increased his firepower in Round Two, hitting a hard low kick by Adesanya and one to the body.

He stood but was dragged right back down. Du Plessis had him near the fence and was trying for a rear naked choke. He had Izzy flattened out.

The Last Stylebender sustained momentum in the third round with another body shot. Du Plessis replied with a left hook right cross now.

Hard punches by DDP, if a little slow. He shot for a single leg, but Adesanya wriggled free.

In Round Four, Du Plessis whiffed on a hook but landed a body kick. Adesanya was putting together nice combinations still. He attacked the body again.

A left hook landed for DDP. Adesanya stumbled to the mat and then stood, but he’s eating right hands now! He was dragged to the mat, and Du Plessis locked in a rear naked choke so quickly. Adesanya surrenders.

Drake stakes on Adesanya

Legit.ng earlier reported that Drake, who is well-known for his history of high-stakes did not hide his bias ahead of the bout.

The 37-year-old rapper is also a close friend of Adesanya, commonly known as "The Last Stylebender."

However, Drake’s betting track record has been less than stellar. More often than not, the fighters he backs tend to lose.

