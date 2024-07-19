Nigeria will once again participate in the Summer Olympics with a string contingent qualifying for the Paris Games

The Super Falcons will mark their return since Beijing 2008 by facing FIFA World champions Spain, Brazil and Japan

Legit.ng looks at some of the personalities who the country will look up to for some inspiring performances when the games start

It is now under one week before the 2024 Olympics get underway in Paris, France. This is the biggest event in sports, and the world literally stops when athletes of different disciplines congregate to see who is who.

Nigeria will once again send a team to the Summer Olympics. The country's Olympic committee has sent an 82-strong squad to France.

Ese Brume will represent Nigeria at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis.

Source: Getty Images

The squad will hope to improve on the 27 medals the country has won since starting to participate in the games. Legit.ng looks at some of the squad's crowd pullers or medal hopefuls, who are divided into 11 disciplines.

Team Nigeria at 2024 Paris Olympics

4. D'Tigress - Basketball

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

D'Tigress won't necessarily be medal hopefuls as they are the last-ranked team of the 12 participating nations in France - but stranger things have happened.

The Rene Wakama-coached team will seek to bag their first win at an Olympic event when they take on Canada and Australia and the hosts France in Group B.

Having made their debut at the Olympic games in 2004 before returning at Tokyo 2020, the sole African representatives in Paris have lost all their five games.

However, the squad will be in high spirits following the return of influential Ezinne Kalu. Chicago Sky forward Michaela Onyenwere has also been called up, as reported by ESPN. With these two, plus FIBA Afrobasket 2023 MVP Amy Okonkwo, Promise Amukamara and Elizabeth Balogun, Wakama is poised to have a competitive squad in Paris.

3. Tobi Amusan - 100m W hurdles

Well, after 2022, her CV technically precedes her. Only a few people will have the courage to overlook a world record-holder and a world champion two years ago.

The women's 100m hurdles is set to be one of the most competitive races in Paris with a host of good-looking favourites.

After narrowly missing out on a podium finish in Tokyo, it is a race that Nigerians will be banking on to deliver a medal in the August finals.

2. Ese Brume - long jump

Ese Brume will be buoyed by the tons of experience she brings to the field ahead of the games. She has been a consistent name in the medal rankings and will be out to go one step better and win the whole thing this time around.

A bronze medallist from Tokyo, Brume followed it up with a silver medal in Oregon to add to the bronze she had won in Doha two years before the last Olympics. She is also a two-time Commonwealth champion.

She will expect stiff competition from the reigning champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany, America's darling Tara Davis-Woodhall and world champion Ivana Vuleta.

1. Super Falcons - Football

It is almost unfathomable that the record African champions haven't been at the Olympics for over 16 years.

The 2004 quarter-finalists in Athens will arrive in France carrying the hopes of a nation to test uncharted waters.

As captured on FIFA's website, the Super Falcons have been drawn into a tricky group that includes World champions Spain, two-time silver medallists Brazil, and runners-up at the London Games in 2012, Japan.

Head coach Randy Waldrum will rue the absences of Halimatu Ayinde and Ashleigh Plumptree, who miss out with injuries. Nonetheless, the usual heavy hitters of Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, and star goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, are available.

Nigeria will be buoyed by their World Cup run last year, where they reached the Round of 16 after beating hosts Australia.

Let the games begin!

Tobi Amusan misses out on fastest hurdlers this year

Legit.ng has also reported on the fastest 100m women's hurdlers this year. Masai Russell is the fastest woman this year after clocking 12.25 seconds at the US trials.

Amusan's season's best of 12.40 seconds is only enough for 12th place on the log, with the defending Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in 10th place.

Source: Legit.ng