Former Nigerian international Ikechukwu Ezenwa has completed his new house as he flaunts the building on social media

The 35-year-old played for several Nigeria Professional Football League clubs, including Enyimba and Katsina United

Fans have continued to react to his post, with many congratulating the ex-goalkeeper, while others prayed for more successes

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has flaunted his new house after sharing clips on social media.

The impressive shot-stopper who played for the Nigerian national team between 2015 and 2019 is a man who lives a luxurious life.

The former FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Enyimba International goalkeeper had 21 caps for the Nigerian senior national team during his time with the squad.

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa shows off his new house. Photo Credit: ikechukwu.ezenwa.

GOAL reports that he also had stints with clubs in Heartland, Sharks, Ocean Boys, and Sunshine Stars before retiring from Katsina United.

The 35-year-old has continued to update his social media followers about his lifestyle.

He recently completed a house, and he takes to his handles to flaunt parts of the building. He wrote:

"Money well spent to the glory of God. My beautiful home. God you too much I know fit shout returning all glory to you."

Meanwhile, his former teammates and followers have taken to the comment section of the post to react. One said:

amb.daregbadebo said:

"Na house we say make you build no be night club."

Mzbere said:

"Congratulations my dear brother, super proud of you."

official_donald wrote:

"Congrats no1 your neighbor from Owerri."

chuks_kabaka said:

"Congratulations bro I tap from the blessing."

mrspunky1 added:

"Congratulations bro and many more to come."

