The Super Falcons’ Olympics team camp has been boosted by the arrival of forward Asisat Oshoala

The US-based striker teamed up with the rest of the team in Sevilla after her last match for Bay FC

16 players have arrived in camp ahead of the summer games in Paris, with the rest expected by Friday

The Super Falcons' camp for the 2024 Paris Olympics received a massive boost after star striker Asisat Oshoala joined the rest of the squad in Sevilla.

Head coach Randy Waldrum invited 22 players for the summer Olympics, with Nigeria set to face difficult opponents in Brazil, Spain and Japan in Group C.

Asisat Oshoala in action for the Super Falcons during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup match against Ireland. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

The team is scheduled to face defending champions Canada in a preparation match on July 17, eight days before their opening fixture against Brazil on July 25.

Oshoala arrives at the Super Falcons' camp

As noted by the Super Falcons' official account on X, Waldrum invited 18 players on the main roster, while four players are on the alternate list as the Olympic rules stipulate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to Nigeria Football, National Women's Soccer League side Bay FC star, Oshoala, arrived in the Seville camp this morning, taking the total number of players in the team to 16, while the rest are expected before Friday.

The reigning Women's African Footballer of the Year arrived in former territory Spain after her last game for Bay FC, which they lost 3-0 to Washington Spirit.

The NWSL club bid farewell to three of their players who were heading for the Olympics, including Zambian striker Rachael Kundananji and Canada goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who plays for Atletico Madrid, is one of the players to arrive early at the camp. Others include goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, Toni Payne and Deborah Abiodun.

Ashleigh Plumptre breaks silence after missing Olympics

Legit.ng reported that Al-Ittihad defender Ashley Plumptre broke her silence after missing out on the Super Falcons' squad for the 2024 Summer Paris Olympics.

The Saudi Arabia-based defender has failed to recover from a nagging injury for which she underwent surgery in April and ended her season untimely.

Source: Legit.ng