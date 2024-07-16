Tobi Amusan has missed out on the current fastest 100m hurdles times with the Paris Olympics just days away

The 2022 World champion and world record holder will be keen on bettering her fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics

Tobi Amusan will be among the key attractions in the highly competitive women's 100m hurdles at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Amusan might have had mixed performances since winning the world title in 2022 in Oregon, but she remains the fastest woman ever in the race, which makes her a formidable threat.

When does Paris Olympics start?

The Paris Olympics will begin as early as July 24, before the opening ceremony on River Seine two days later. The Athletics calendar will begin on August 1, but the 100m hurdlers will have to wait until August 7 to compete.

Masai Russell is the fastest woman this year after clocking 12.25 seconds at the US Olympic trials in June to qualify for Paris.

Former World U-20 champion Ackera Nugent is second on the list, with the Jamaican running 12.28 at their national trials. France's Cyrene Samba-Mayela and American duo Alaysha Johnson and Grace Stark are tied for third with a time of 12.31 seconds.

Rusell, Johnson and Stark are Team USA's representatives at the Olympics.

Tobi Amusan misses out on top 10

Reigning world champion Danielle Williams misses out of the top 10 with Jamaican's time of 12.46 seconds placing her only 14th this year. Amusan was until recently in the top 10 but was pushed down to 12th with her season's best standing at 12.40 seconds.

The Olympic champion from Tokyo three years ago, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, is 10th on the list, the same as the second-fastest woman ever in the event, Kendra Harrison.

Fastest 100m hurdles times in 2024 ahead of Paris Olympics

Rank Name Country Time 1 Masai Rusell USA 12.25 2 Ackera Nugent Jamaica 12.28 3 Cyrena Samba-Mayela France 12.31 3 Alaysha Johnson USA 12.31 3 Grace Stark USA 12.31 6 Tonea Marshall USA 12.36 6 Nadine Visser Netherlands 12.36 8 Nia Ali USA 12.37 8 Pia Skrzyszowska Poland 12.37 10 Kendra Harrison USA 12.39 10 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Puerto Rico 12.39

All figures are courtesy of World Athletics.

