Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly building a £7million (about N4billion) mansion in Quinta da Marinha on the so-called Portuguese Riviera

Reports say it will be the latest addition to the football star’s property empire as he bought the most expensive flat last year

It was gathered that the striker is spending heavily on the mansion where he will likely return to when he retires from football

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly spending heavily on a massive mansion in an elite area back home.

It was gathered that the 36-year-old who spent heavily to purchase the most expensive flat ever sold in Lisbon last year is about constructing a £7million (about N4billion) mansion.

SunSport are reporting that Ronaldo is currently building the apartment in Quinta da Marinha on the so-called Portuguese Riviera.

Cristiano Ronaldo building a N4bn mansion on ‘Portuguese Riviera’. Photo: SunSport

It was gathered that the building is now under construction as Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha says will be the latest addition to the football star’s property empire.

A source described as a future neighbour told the magazine, Tribuna reports:

“The land was fenced off recently and it was purchased by Ronaldo.

“This is where he’s coming to live with his family when he finishes his career. Everyone round here knows it and of course we’re happy. Ronaldo is Ronaldo.”

Quinta da Marinha is half an hour from Lisbon Airport and ten minutes from the centre of the coastal town of Cascais, the Lisbon coastline’s premier holiday destination.

Georgina takes Ronaldo's kids to see Santa

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s kids are having a swell time this season as girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez takes them on a magical to £1,500-a-night (about N1million) Lapland cabin to see Santa.

SunSport are reporting that Ronaldo Jr, Eva, Mateo and Alana travelled with Rodriguez - who is expecting twins - for some early Christmas fantasies.

It was gathered that the family had a swell time following a magical snow setting as they stayed in a beautiful, but simple cabin.

Portuguese outlet Elespanol are reporting that the facility is fitted with a decorated tree, candle-lite dinners as well as a fireplace, which has a white-stained forest background.

