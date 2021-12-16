Lionel Messi penned an emotional farewell message to former teammate in the national team, Sergio Aguero, who announced retirement

The Argentine striker has decided to walk away from the game of football due to a health issues, having suffered heart condition last month

While Messi wrote a long message in solidarity with the former Manchester City ace, Georgina Rodriguez posted under the comment section declaring Ronaldo as the best

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a whole new height following CR7’s girlfriend’s comment on Lionel Messi’s tribute post to Sergio Aguero, Football Espana reports.

Argentine legend Aguero announced his retirement from football following heart related issues and Messi took time out to share an emotional farewell message to honour his former teammate.

Following a hugely successful career, the Aguero has decided to walk away from the game due to a health issue.

Lionel Messi writes emotional message to Sergio Aguero who has retired from football. Photo: Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

The former Manchester City striker suffered chest pains during a game around a month and half ago and it has since been confirmed that he cannot continue playing.

The striker had such a successful career to date, winning the Europa League with Atletico Madrid before becoming a club legend with Manchester City, winning several league titles and becoming the fourth highest scorer in Premier League history.

Aguero was in tears the moment he bid the fans farewell as Messi wrote a long moving post in his Facebook page to his friend.

While millions of fans replied to Messi’s post to also share their solidarity with Aguero, that of the partner of the Ronaldo stands out, very concise but apparently completely disconnected from the context: She wrote:

"Ronaldo is the best". Accompanied by two hearts. Not that Messi claimed Kun was the best footballer in the world, for the record.

