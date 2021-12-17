Samuel Chukwueze was seen driving his Mercedes Benz C300 around town after the winger learnt how to drive

The Super Eagles star recently opened his goal scoring account for the season against Barcelona and he is taking some time off to cruise around

Chukwueze who currently plays for Spanish club Villarreal reportedly splashed cash on the ride earlier in the year

Nigerian footballer Samuel Chukwueze was seen cruising his Mercedes Benz C300 worth N160million as he recently learnt how to drive.

The Villarreal of Spain winger earlier flashed an exotic ride designed specifically for sports stars and is acclaimed for its sporting soul, impeccably detailed cabin and class-leading innovation.

MB Gilbert reports that users of this ride will experience a touchscreen mounted above a sleek center stack that also includes three circular air vents.

Samuel Chukwueze crusies around town in his Mercedes Benz C300. Photo: chukwuezesamuel8

Source: Getty Images

The engine size is 2.0, turbocharged, producing 255hp. So 300 does not seem to really mean anything, more like a model rather than number-to-number aligned performance, engine size or any other matching factor.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Legit.ng earlier reported how Chukwueze flaunted the exotic ride to his followers in Instagram when he posed beside it.

And now he was seen behind the wheels as he drove around the city centre a day before Villarreal take on Real Sociedad in a La Liga game.

Back in September, the 22-year-old denied ownership of one Ferrari which he was spotted with earlier in the year.

Chukwueze denies ownership of exotic Ferrari

The Cable reports that the pictures had gone viral on social media and was greeted with a mixed bag of accolades and backlashes, with many startled as to why the exciting young talent will spend about N98million on a car.

According to him, the vehicle was meant to convey him to training and wherever he wishes to go since he does not know how to drive.

Chukwueze scores first league goal of the season

Meanwhile, Samuel Chukwueze was at the receiving end of Villarreal's 3-1 loss to Barcelona at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

The Nigerian international who spent most parts of the season on the sideline due to injury made a second half appearance and made it count.

The Nigerian international latched on to a pass from Arnaut Danjuma and the Nigerian struck the ball cleanly with his left-foot to make it 2-1.

Sadiq Umar shows off expensive SUV

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles star Sadiq Umar has shown-off his highly expensive SUV Mercedes-Benz GL-Class which runs into millions of Naira on his Instagram handle.

Nigerian footballers are famous for splashing cash on exotic rides and that of Sadiq Umar who plays for Spanish side Almeria is not an exception.

He was a member of the Nigeria U23 team in 2016 when he scored four goals in his six appearances for the Dream Team.

Source: Legit Nigeria