There are outrageous reports that Porto have now hired a witchdoctor to help them clinch the league this season

FC Porto finished second behind league champions Sporting Lisbon in last season’s Primera Liga

The practitioner is reportedly on a hefty wage at a time when the Portuguese club is struggling financially

Portuguese outfit FC Porto have come under criticism after stunning reports suggested they had put a witch doctor on their payroll.

Porto vs Juventus during a past Champions League matcj. Photo: Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Four years ago, Porto’s rivals were also on the spot over similar allegations of hiring a witch doctor to help them win the league title.

The witch doctor in question has been identified as Madalena Aroso whom, according to reports by Daily Mail and GMS, was hired by the club President Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa as a club employee.

And more astonishingly, the club is reportedly paying him a whopping KSh 20 million (N7m) a month in salary.

If indeed the rumours are true, then it is likely to cause an outrage among Porto fans as it would mean the witch doctor is among the highest-paid staff at the club at a time when they are struggling to keep up with Financial Fair Play.

Aroso has earned a reputation within Portuguese football as being able to predict football matches and was put on the Porto books to help the side secure the Primera Liga this season.

Porto, currently managed by Sergio Conceicao, has played 14 out the 34 league games of the season, and sit top of the pile but only ahead of Sporting Lisbon on goal difference.

Benfica are third, four points behind the two giants.

If you can’t beat them..

In 2017, Porto, through their communications director Francisco J. Marques accused the now Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira of using witchcraft to win the league.

He alleged that Vieira paid one Dr Armando Nhaga £65,000 (N35m) to help the team win the league. Allegations of witchcraft are not strange in Portugal.

Further back in history, Porto's 1987 European Cup success has always been rumoured to be down to the infamous release of two frogs onto the pitch prior to the game.

Porto slip to Europa League

In the continental competition, FC Porto were unlucky to have slipped to the Europa League after demolition by Atletico Madrid in their final game in Group B.

Atletico Madrid stormed into the last 16 of the Champions League thanks to a 3-1 win over Porto in an extraordinary match that saw three red cards.

After a goal-less first half, Griezmann gave his side the lead in the 53rd minute, tapping from close range after a melee in the box.

Yannick Carrasco then saw red in the 67th minute in a bizarre incident that saw him take a swing at a Porto player in full glare of the cameras and the referee.

Three minutes later and with tempers flaring, Porto’s Wendell Nascimento Borges was also sent off.

Late in the game, Atletico went forward in a brilliant counter-attack and Angel Correa’s low shot doubled his team’s advantage.

There was still time for the third goal for Atletico as Rodrigo De Paul made it 3-0 deep in injury time.

Porto’s consolation goal came from Sergio Oliveira, who pulled a goal back from the penalty spot.

