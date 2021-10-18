Zinedine Zidane reportedly told his friends he wants to become manager of Premier League club Manchester United

Reports say the manager might still be interested in the job at Old Trafford after he told his friends about it back in 2018

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently under fire as some fans want him sacked, Zidane who is a free agent could take the job

As pressure continues to mount over the future of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as reports say Zinedine Zidane is willing to take the job.

Solskjaer has been a subject of criticism by club fans and it reached new heights following their loss to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

It’s going to be a massive week for the Red Devils who take on Atalanta in the Champions League during the week, before hosting Liverpool over the weekend.

Zinedine Zidane linked with Man United job. Photo: Javier Soriano

Source: Getty Images

Zidane guided Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles during his two stints with the Spanish club and is currently a free agent.

The Frenchman has not made any comments as regards returning to management anytime soon, but Man Utd job could be too mouthwatering to ignore, Express reports.

It was gathered that back in 2018, the 49-year-old showed interest in taking the job at Old Trafford when Jose Mourinho was having a bad time at the club.

UK outlet Mirror claiming that Zidane confided in his friends that he would like to take up the plum job if Mourinho was sacked at that time.

And in December that year, United chiefs chose to employ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim manager before making his appointment by March the following year; by then, Zidane had completed his return to the Bernabeu.

Few could argue with United's decision to stick with Solskjaer after his impressive start, though things haven't quite panned out as they might have hoped since.

Solskjaer's failure to win a trophy as yet still sticks out like a sore thumb, while Zidane's glittering CV is as good as proof of his capabilities for the role you could wish for.

Zidane not interested in Newcastle United job

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly turned down offers linking him with the managerial position at Newcastle United.

The Premier League club which was acquired by Saudi-backed consortium last week are currently on the look for a manager to replace Steve Bruce.

Zidane has made up his mind not to take up the job at St James’ Park as he is hoping to replace Didier Deschamps as manager of Les Bleus.

Source: Legit.ng