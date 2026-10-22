APM presidential candidate Governor Seyi Makinde made a bold physical gesture at a rally in Ondo State today

Makinde said he would make the 2027 campaign about energy and the ability to handle the country's challenges

The governor appeared to direct a veiled challenge at President Tinubu without naming him directly

Governor Seyi Makinde, the Action Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate, took a dramatic turn at a rally in Ondo State on Wednesday, October 21, jumping off the stage to make a point about physical fitness and the energy required to lead Nigeria.

Speaking to the crowd, Makinde said age would not be the central issue in his 2027 presidential campaign. Instead, he framed his pitch around stamina, staying power, and the capacity to deal with the country's pressing problems.

Seyi Makinde throws a veiled challenge at President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Makinde said:

"I will not make age an issue in this campaign, but I will make it about energy — having energy, being able to stay up late, and having the rigour to deal with the challenges in the country."

Makinde issues stage challenge

After delivering those words, the governor then leapt off the stage in front of the crowd, turning his words into a live demonstration. He then issued what appeared to be a veiled challenge to President Bola Tinubu.

"So, when they bring their own presidential candidate, let him come here and also jump down. If they can do that, vote for them," he said.

While Makinde did not call out President Bola Tinubu by name, the remarks were widely read as a veiled jab at the incumbent, given that the question of a candidate's physical condition and vitality has become a recurring theme in discussions about Nigeria's political leadership ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Makinde eyes 2027 presidential race

Makinde, who currently serves as governor of Oyo State, has positioned himself as a major challenger for the presidency. His appearance in Ondo State signals early and active campaigning outside his home state, as he looks to build a national coalition before the 2027 elections.

See the video of the governor on X here:

APC governorship candidate's wife allegedly attacked

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation alleged that Alhaja Tawakalitu Alli was attacked during a medical outreach event in Ibadan on Wednesday.

SSACO claimed campaign convoys of two other APC candidates were also targeted at separate locations across Ibadan on the same day.

The group called on Governor Seyi Makinde and APM candidate Bimbo Adekanmbi to restrain their supporters and allow peaceful campaigning.

Source: Legit.ng