FCT Minister Nyesom Wike disclosed that Pastor Paul Enenche invited him to commission a pedestrian bridge at Dunamis Church in Abuja

Wike made the disclosure during his induction into the Idoma Hall of Fame as a 'Friend of Idoma' at a Centenary Plus Celebration in Abuja

The minister said he would use the church visit to speak about what he called the advantages of the current federal government

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has said he will visit Dunamis Church in Abuja after Pastor Paul Enenche personally invited him to commission a pedestrian bridge on the church's grounds.

Speaking directly to Enenche at the event, Wike said he planned to use the visit as an opportunity to address the congregation on the achievements of the Tinubu administration.

Wike to promote Tinubu government in Dunamis Church. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike/Paul Enenche

Source: Facebook

Wike made the disclosure on Thursday, October 15, 2026, during his induction into the maiden Idoma Hall of Fame as a "Friend of Idoma" at a Centenary Plus Celebration held in Abuja.

"I'm going to Dunamis Church. Pastor Enenche invited me to commission their pedestrian bridge. I'll go there and speak to the people and tell them there are lots of advantages under this government," the minister said.

He also appeared to address past criticism over when the bridge was approved, insisting credit belonged to the current administration.

"I'll tell them nobody approved this bridge until we came. Yes! It's correct," he added.

Reactions to Wike's comments

The remarks drew a mix of support and scepticism on social media after the Nigerian Affairs Journal @NigAffairs shared footage of the exchange on X.

@ShimarisMoses questioned the relevance of the commission, writing:

"Pastor Enenche invited you to come and commission the flyover and so what does it stop the fact the government has failed? There are no advantages in this government."

@asherforchrist offered a sardonic take:

"They admit cost of living is high but roads are ok with inflated figures, the roads will certainly vote for them."

@seunyinkah remarked on Wike's consistency as a defender of the presidency:

"Nobody has defended the president like Nyesome Wike, not even the Presidents protégés."

@balogun0i took a more supportive stance, arguing that the minister's approach to campaigning was the right one:

"Can't other governors brag like this? This is the best way to campaign, not we shall, we shall. It is things that has been done and doing."

@The_enginia was more critical of the government's overall record:

"The subsidy has done nothing for the general public but an increase hunger to over 250 million Nigerians."

Wike declares Tinubu will win 2027 election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Wike declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would secure a second term in the 2027 general elections.

Wike pointed to the administration's engagement with traditional rulers in the FCT as evidence that the government was listening to communities.

The minister shared plans to commission at least 10 projects in the FCT before the end of December 2026.

Source: Legit.ng