Breaking: Court of Appeal Gives Verdict on Saraka vs Kwara Govt
- The Court of Appeal in Ilorin dismissed the criminal defamation and cyberbullying case the Kwara State Government filed against former Senate President Bukola Saraki
- The appellate court ruled that Saraki's comments questioning Governor AbdulRazaq's educational qualifications did not meet the legal threshold for criminal charges
- The case stemmed from a statement Saraki published on social media and in a newspaper on April 17, 2026, alleging the governor had not completed secondary school
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The Court of Appeal sitting in Ilorin on Tuesday threw out the criminal defamation and cyberbullying charge brought by the Kwara State Government against former Senate President Bukola Saraki, ruling that the prosecution had failed to establish any criminal offence.
Justice Ridwan Abdullahi delivered the judgment on behalf of his colleagues, Justices Gabriel Omoniyi Kolawole and Abdu Dogo, finding that the evidence presented by the prosecution fell short of what the law requires to sustain such a charge.
Why the court dismissed the charge
The appellate court found that witnesses who testified for the prosecution had only expressed displeasure at Saraki's remarks rather than showing that those remarks had triggered any breach of the peace or threat to public order. The court held that Saraki's comments questioning Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq's educational qualifications and judgement could not reasonably be said to be capable of inciting violence or causing a breakdown of law and order.
The court further noted that the laws cited by the prosecution, including the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, the Kwara State Penal Code Law, and relevant cybercrime and cyberbullying provisions, were not designed to protect individuals from statements they simply found offensive. The judge made clear that criminal legislation does not exist to shield public officials from criticism.
According to The Punch, the panel also addressed the scope of prosecutorial authority, warning that while Attorneys-General at both federal and state levels hold broad powers to institute criminal proceedings, those powers must operate within the law. The court stressed that prosecutorial discretion cannot be used in ways that oppress individuals or violate their fundamental rights.
Background to the case
The legal dispute began after Saraki published a statement on social media and in a newspaper on April 17, 2026, alleging that Governor AbdulRazaq had not completed secondary school and that his educational background was affecting his judgement. The Kwara State Government responded by filing criminal defamation and cyberbullying charges, arguing that the publication risked causing a breakdown of public peace.
Saraki had challenged the proceedings throughout, arguing that his remarks were a legitimate exercise of his right to freedom of expression and addressed matters of genuine public concern.
Saraki reacts to the ruling
Following the verdict, Saraki said the judgment reaffirmed his conviction that political power must not be used to silence dissent. He expressed appreciation to the judiciary for what he described as a continued commitment to upholding justice. The former Senate president also made clear that the ruling would not stop him from speaking on matters affecting the public, including questions about the governor's educational qualifications.
Saraki's preferred presidential candidate revealed
Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Saliu Mustapha alleged that former Senate President Bukola Saraki was supporting Tinubu's second-term bid through the Rainbow Coalition.
Mustapha, who dumped the APC for the PDP, said his defection was a collective decision by several Kwara political groups with grievances against the governor.
The senator confirmed the group's political battle was directly against Kwara governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the APC governorship nomination process.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng