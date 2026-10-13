The Court of Appeal in Ilorin dismissed the criminal defamation and cyberbullying case the Kwara State Government filed against former Senate President Bukola Saraki

The appellate court ruled that Saraki's comments questioning Governor AbdulRazaq's educational qualifications did not meet the legal threshold for criminal charges

The case stemmed from a statement Saraki published on social media and in a newspaper on April 17, 2026, alleging the governor had not completed secondary school

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ilorin on Tuesday threw out the criminal defamation and cyberbullying charge brought by the Kwara State Government against former Senate President Bukola Saraki, ruling that the prosecution had failed to establish any criminal offence.

Justice Ridwan Abdullahi delivered the judgment on behalf of his colleagues, Justices Gabriel Omoniyi Kolawole and Abdu Dogo, finding that the evidence presented by the prosecution fell short of what the law requires to sustain such a charge.

Court of Appeal dismisses defamation suit against Bukola Saraki Photo Credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Twitter

Why the court dismissed the charge

The appellate court found that witnesses who testified for the prosecution had only expressed displeasure at Saraki's remarks rather than showing that those remarks had triggered any breach of the peace or threat to public order. The court held that Saraki's comments questioning Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq's educational qualifications and judgement could not reasonably be said to be capable of inciting violence or causing a breakdown of law and order.

The court further noted that the laws cited by the prosecution, including the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, the Kwara State Penal Code Law, and relevant cybercrime and cyberbullying provisions, were not designed to protect individuals from statements they simply found offensive. The judge made clear that criminal legislation does not exist to shield public officials from criticism.

According to The Punch, the panel also addressed the scope of prosecutorial authority, warning that while Attorneys-General at both federal and state levels hold broad powers to institute criminal proceedings, those powers must operate within the law. The court stressed that prosecutorial discretion cannot be used in ways that oppress individuals or violate their fundamental rights.

Background to the case

The legal dispute began after Saraki published a statement on social media and in a newspaper on April 17, 2026, alleging that Governor AbdulRazaq had not completed secondary school and that his educational background was affecting his judgement. The Kwara State Government responded by filing criminal defamation and cyberbullying charges, arguing that the publication risked causing a breakdown of public peace.

Saraki had challenged the proceedings throughout, arguing that his remarks were a legitimate exercise of his right to freedom of expression and addressed matters of genuine public concern.

Saraki reacts to the ruling

Following the verdict, Saraki said the judgment reaffirmed his conviction that political power must not be used to silence dissent. He expressed appreciation to the judiciary for what he described as a continued commitment to upholding justice. The former Senate president also made clear that the ruling would not stop him from speaking on matters affecting the public, including questions about the governor's educational qualifications.

Bukola Saraki commends the Court of Appeal judgment Photo Credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Twitter

Saraki's preferred presidential candidate revealed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Saliu Mustapha alleged that former Senate President Bukola Saraki was supporting Tinubu's second-term bid through the Rainbow Coalition.

Mustapha, who dumped the APC for the PDP, said his defection was a collective decision by several Kwara political groups with grievances against the governor.

The senator confirmed the group's political battle was directly against Kwara governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the APC governorship nomination process.

Source: Legit.ng