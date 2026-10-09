Former Oyo lawmaker Peter Oyetunji resigned from the Allied Peoples' Movement in a letter dated October 6

Oyetunji, who represented Ogo-Oluwa/Surulere, accused the party of arrogance, deceit and neglect of his local government

The two-term assembly member said Surulere received no meaningful development despite loyalty to Governor Makinde and APM

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Oyo State - A two-term member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Peter Oyetunji, has resigned from the Allied Peoples' Movement (APM), dealing a fresh blow to Governor Seyi Makinde's political camp in the state.

Oyetunji, who served as the lawmaker representing the Ogo-Oluwa/Surulere state constituency directed the party to remove his name from its register at the state, local government, and ward levels.

Two-term Oyo lawmaker Peter Oyetunji asks the APM party to remove his name from its registers. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Nation, Oyetunji submitted a formal resignation letter on Tuesday, October 6 to the APM state chairman.

Why Oyetunji left APM

The former legislator cited nearly eight years of unfulfilled promises to party members as his primary reason for leaving, saying his Surulere local government had been left without any meaningful government-led development throughout that period.

"My local government, Surulere, has suffered complete neglect and the absence of any meaningful people-oriented developmental project from the state government, despite our loyalty and support for the party and the governor," Oyetunji wrote.

He also took aim at the internal culture of the party, describing it as one driven by high-handedness rather than democratic values.

"The leadership style within the party has become characterised by arrogance and deceit, with little regard for internal democracy, transparency and the welfare of members," he said.

Oyetunji further alleged that members who spoke out in the interest of accountability were routinely targeted.

"There has always been a deliberate gang-up and victimisation of loyal and outspoken members who seek accountability and progress for the party and the people," he added.

Eight years of fruitless effort

After seven and a half years in the party, Oyetunji said he could no longer justify his continued membership.

"In view of the above, I can no longer in good conscience continue to remain in the party after eight years of fruitless effort," he wrote in the letter.

His resignation adds to a string of recent exits from the APM in Oyo State, further weakening the party's base ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Oyetunji says eight years of fruitless effort drove his exit from the APM

Source: Original

Makinde/Daura campaign coordinator visits Bode George

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Dr Eddy Olafeso, South-West Coordinator of the Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Council, visited prominent Lagos leaders on Thursday, October 8, 2026

The visits targeted key figures including Chief Olabode George and former Lagos Deputy Governor Kofo Bucknor-Akerele ahead of planned campaign activities.

Olafeso said Gov. Seyi Makinde's RESET Nigeria agenda is being positioned as an alternative political movement for the 2027 general elections

Source: Legit.ng