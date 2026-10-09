Dr Sokonte Davies, a founding member of the ADC and former governorship aspirant, announced his departure from the opposition party on Wednesday

Davies said his move followed consultations with family, political associates, constituents and elders across Rivers State

The former ADC chieftain expressed appreciation to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for his reception and APC's Victor Giadom for facilitating his return

Dr Sokonte Davies, a former political associate of ex-Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi, has ended his membership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing better opportunities to serve his people within the ruling party.

Davies, who was among the founding members of the ADC and had previously contested the governorship of Rivers State, made the announcement on Wednesday through a statement titled "Return to the Progressive Family: My Decision to Rejoin the All Progressives Congress (APC)."

Rotimi Amaechi loses major ally to APC in Rivers Photo credit: @chibuikeamaechi

Source: Twitter

Vanguard reported that he said the move came after wide-ranging consultations with his family, political associates, community members and elder statesmen, through which he assessed where his contributions could have the most meaningful impact on Rivers State.

Why Davies left the ADC

In his statement, Davies framed the decision as one driven by "deep reflection, patriotic conviction, and a clear-eyed assessment" of where he could best advance the interests of his constituents and support national development.

He described the APC as the most suitable platform for progressive governance, national unity and grassroots development, and recalled his history as one of the party's founding members. He said he remained attached to the original ideals that shaped the APC, including democracy, social justice, true federalism, inclusive growth and respect for the rule of law.

Davies did not leave without acknowledging his time in the ADC. He thanked the party's national leadership and members for the opportunity to serve and the relationships formed during his membership, wishing the party well going forward.

Davies pledges support for Tinubu's re-election

Beyond the party switch, Davies said he was committed to supporting President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid and to promoting political stability in Rivers State. He pledged to work alongside APC members and stakeholders at every level of the party structure, from ward to national, and to deploy his experience, networks and goodwill in support of the party's agenda.

He called on supporters and associates to remain calm and law-abiding, while also urging those who shared his political vision to consider joining the APC.

Davies expressed gratitude to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for what he described as a "very warm and excited friendly reception." He also thanked APC National Vice Chairman Chief Victor Giadom for facilitating his return to the party, along with party elders and members who welcomed him back.

Rotimi Amaechi's popular ally resigns from ADC, joins APC in Rivers Photo Credit: @chibuikeamaechi

Source: Twitter

Amaechi, Sowore confront each other

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omoyele Sowore and Rotimi Amaechi exchanged sharp words at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) 2026 conference in Port Harcourt.

Sowore challenged Amaechi over his record in government, prompting an angry response from the former minister.

Amaechi fired back at Sowore, questioning his political experience and asking him to stay quiet as he replied to the 2027 presidential candidate.

Source: Legit.ng