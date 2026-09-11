Emir of Zazzau Ahmed Bamalli voiced support for the proposed 100% pay rise for traditional rulers in Kaduna State

Bamalli said the current remuneration was inadequate given the rising cost of living and the declining value of the naira

The Emir revealed that Governor Uba Sani and a key commissioner had been working on the salary increase for about seven months

The Emir of Zazzau and Chairman of the Kaduna State Council of Chiefs, Ambassador Ahmed Bamalli, has thrown his support behind a proposed 100 per cent increase in salaries and allowances for traditional rulers across Kaduna State.

According to PUNCH, Bamalli made his position known on Friday while speaking to journalists at his palace in Zaria.

Emir of Zazzau supports 100% salary increase for Kaduna traditional rulers. Photo credit: NurFati/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He described the proposed pay rise as a "welcome relief" for the traditional institution, arguing that what traditional rulers currently earn falls far short of their needs given the economic pressures facing the country.

Emir cites falling naira, rising costs

"The value of money has gone down significantly and what traditional rulers currently receive is not enough when compared with what obtains in some other emirates," Bamalli said.

The Emir noted that traditional rulers are not immune to the same economic hardships affecting ordinary Nigerians, including the declining purchasing power of the naira and the sharp rise in the cost of living. He said the current remuneration package no longer reflects the responsibilities that come with the traditional institution.

Bamalli also revealed that the proposed increase had been under consideration for roughly seven months, with Governor Uba Sani and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Sadiq Mamman-Lagos, driving the process behind the scenes.

Emir praises Governor Sani's commitment

Following the government's official announcement of the proposed increment, Bamalli expressed confidence that the new pay structure would be implemented soon. He commended both Governor Sani and Commissioner Mamman-Lagos for what he called their "care, love and commitment" to the traditional institution in Kaduna State.

The Emir's endorsement adds significant weight to the proposal, given his position as the most senior traditional ruler on the Kaduna State Council of Chiefs. If approved, the increase would double the current salaries and allowances paid to traditional rulers in the state.

Governor Uba Sani shows commitment as Emir praises proposed salary increment. Photo credit: NurFati/Instagram

Source: Twitter

Emir urges families to reduce lavish wedding spending

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, urges families to reduce lavish wedding expenses and redirect savings to support vulnerable people in society.

Source: Legit.ng