Kenya's trade ministry warned that visa-free entry does not grant foreigners the right to work or trade in the country

President Ruto set a deadline for foreign nationals running small-scale businesses to stop operations, triggering regional concern

Burundi's foreign affairs minister held an emergency meeting with East African Community officials over reports of mistreatment of Burundian nationals in Kenya

Kenya's Ministry of Trade has warned that visa-free access to the country does not translate into work rights, as the government moves to shut down unlicensed small businesses operated by foreign nationals.

Trade Minister Lee Kinyanjui cited what he described as a "deliberate misuse of visa applications by some visitors," saying that a number of people had entered Kenya as tourists or investors and were later found trading commercially in violation of their declared entry purpose.

Kenya Trade Ministry warns visa-free entry does not grant work rights as crackdown on unlicensed foreign shops intensifies. Photo credit: OnwenShan/GettyImages

Source: UGC

"Owing to the high number of foreigners involved in the retail and local trade sectors, there is therefore a need to align their activities and ensure compliance with work permit provisions," Kinyanjui said.

According to BBC, the warning came as a deadline set by President William Ruto for foreign nationals in small-scale trading to cease operations took effect.

Last week, Ruto said Kenya welcomed foreign investment but could not accept a situation where "a person comes from China or elsewhere to be a hawker or open a small shop." He argued that investors should create employment and grow production rather than compete directly with Kenyan traders in the informal economy.

The remarks drew mixed reactions, with critics accusing Ruto of making a populist move that risked fuelling xenophobia. Government officials rejected the claim.

Burundi raises diplomatic alarm

The crackdown has triggered a diplomatic response from Burundi, whose nationals are among those affected. Foreign Affairs Minister Edouard Bizimana held an urgent meeting with representatives of the East African Community, the eight-member regional bloc to which both Kenya and Burundi belong, and summoned the Kenyan ambassador to convey Burundi's concerns directly to Nairobi.

In a post on X, Bizimana warned that "Kenyans in Burundi were living peacefully but if the hate speech against Burundi continues things will certainly change," and added that the Kenyan government was "responsible for the lives of Burundians living in Kenya." He said he had asked the Kenyan ambassador to ensure no Burundian was subjected to abuse.

The Burundian embassy in Kenya also announced it would offer emergency free travel documents to citizens willing to return home, following reports of mistreatment.

Clarifications do little to calm fears

On Sunday, Kenya's Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Korir Sing'oei said foreigners holding valid work permits and licences were free to continue their activities. "Burundian nationals and all East Africans — and Africans for that matter — are free to live in Kenya as long as they conduct their businesses or work according to the requirements of our laws," he said.

Despite that clarification, community leaders remained uneasy. Alexis Ntinanirwa, head of the Association of Burundians living in Kenya, told BBC Great Lakes service that while he disagreed with Ruto's decision, he was urging Burundians to remain calm and avoid confrontation with police. He also cautioned that the situation could have wider regional consequences, noting that Kenyans themselves operate small businesses in Burundi, Tanzania and Uganda. It is not yet clear how many foreign nationals will ultimately be affected by the enforcement exercise.

Kenyan government lists 6 documents foreigners must have

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kenyan government has outlined six essential documents that all foreign nationals must have ready before submitting a visa application to enter the country.

The requirements, published by Kenyan authorities, apply to every people regardless of nationality or country of application.

Source: Legit.ng