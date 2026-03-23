APC's Ishaq Samaila has highlighted Yinka Tinubu's influential role behind the scenes in Nigerian politics

Yinka Tinubu's personality reportedly contrasts with his brother Seyi, showcasing calm loyalty and silent impact

Nigerians have expressed mixed feelings about Tinubu Jr's purported low public profile and family dynamics

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ishaq Samaila, a prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has asserted that "many people know Seyi Tinubu, but only a few truly know Yinka Tinubu."

Describing Yinka as quiet and reserved, Samaila said Yinka is 'a strong pillar whose influence is felt more behind the scenes than in public.'

APC member Ishaq Samaila describes Yinka Tinubu as a quiet, reserved, and influential figure working behind the scenes. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Yinka Tinubu described as strong pillar

On Monday, March 23, Samaila, an ally of presidential aide Ibrahim Kabir Masari, shared photos of the president’s son on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, writing.

He wrote via X:

"Many people know Seyi Tinubu, but only a few truly know Yinka Tinubu. Quiet, reserved, and often out of the spotlight, Yinka remains one of the closest to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu — a strong pillar whose influence is felt more behind the scenes than in public. While Seyi carries a more visible presence, Yinka represents the power of calm loyalty and silent impact. Different personalities, same strong values. Both are sons any family would be proud to have."

Nigerians share thoughts on Yinka Tinubu

Meanwhile, Nigerians on X shared their feelings about Yinka Tinubu.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@easydigita commented on X:

"Only Eid time, you will see Yinka Tinubu that guy, stay focused with prayer and avoid politics. He wasn't even at the event in UK."

@OyoNews1 wrote on X:

"So many people know Seyi Tinubu, but only a few know Yinka Tinubu. Yinka is very close to President Tinubu, but many underrate him. He's an introvert. Both Seyi and Yinka are proud sons that every family will wish to have."

@SirJarus said via X:

"Even this Tinubu’s son, Yinka, appears to be a Muslim, despite her mum being a pastor. He is always seen with him in mosque during eid and other Muslim events. NB: His oldest children, Iyaloja (Muslim) and Seyi (Christian), are from earlier marriage."

APC member highlights Seyi Tinubu as a strong pillar for President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @STinubu

Source: Twitter

He added via X:

"The only time I see picture of Yinka Tinubu is during Eid."

Read more on President Bola Tinubu:

Tinubu's son defends father's policies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seyi Tinubu expressed optimism that his father's ongoing reforms will deliver long-term benefits.

Seyi appealed for patience amid public concerns over current economic policies.

According to Seyi, Tinubu’s government is addressing deep-rooted structural challenges to secure a better future for Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng