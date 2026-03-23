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"Strong Pillar": APC Member Shares Photos of Tinubu's Son "Only a Few Truly Know"
Politics

"Strong Pillar": APC Member Shares Photos of Tinubu's Son "Only a Few Truly Know"

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • APC's Ishaq Samaila has highlighted Yinka Tinubu's influential role behind the scenes in Nigerian politics
  • Yinka Tinubu's personality reportedly contrasts with his brother Seyi, showcasing calm loyalty and silent impact
  • Nigerians have expressed mixed feelings about Tinubu Jr's purported low public profile and family dynamics

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ishaq Samaila, a prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has asserted that "many people know Seyi Tinubu, but only a few truly know Yinka Tinubu."

Describing Yinka as quiet and reserved, Samaila said Yinka is 'a strong pillar whose influence is felt more behind the scenes than in public.'

Yinka Tinubu quiet leader, strong behind scenes
APC member Ishaq Samaila describes Yinka Tinubu as a quiet, reserved, and influential figure working behind the scenes. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

Yinka Tinubu described as strong pillar

On Monday, March 23, Samaila, an ally of presidential aide Ibrahim Kabir Masari, shared photos of the president’s son on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, writing.

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He wrote via X:

"Many people know Seyi Tinubu, but only a few truly know Yinka Tinubu. Quiet, reserved, and often out of the spotlight, Yinka remains one of the closest to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu — a strong pillar whose influence is felt more behind the scenes than in public. While Seyi carries a more visible presence, Yinka represents the power of calm loyalty and silent impact. Different personalities, same strong values. Both are sons any family would be proud to have."

Nigerians share thoughts on Yinka Tinubu

Meanwhile, Nigerians on X shared their feelings about Yinka Tinubu.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@easydigita commented on X:

"Only Eid time, you will see Yinka Tinubu that guy, stay focused with prayer and avoid politics. He wasn't even at the event in UK."

@OyoNews1 wrote on X:

"So many people know Seyi Tinubu, but only a few know Yinka Tinubu. Yinka is very close to President Tinubu, but many underrate him. He's an introvert. Both Seyi and Yinka are proud sons that every family will wish to have."

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@SirJarus said via X:

"Even this Tinubu’s son, Yinka, appears to be a Muslim, despite her mum being a pastor. He is always seen with him in mosque during eid and other Muslim events. NB: His oldest children, Iyaloja (Muslim) and Seyi (Christian), are from earlier marriage."
Tinubu’s son highlighted as strong pillar by APC member
APC member highlights Seyi Tinubu as a strong pillar for President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @STinubu
Source: Twitter

He added via X:

"The only time I see picture of Yinka Tinubu is during Eid."

Read more on President Bola Tinubu:

Tinubu's son defends father's policies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seyi Tinubu expressed optimism that his father's ongoing reforms will deliver long-term benefits.

Seyi appealed for patience amid public concerns over current economic policies.

According to Seyi, Tinubu’s government is addressing deep-rooted structural challenges to secure a better future for Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Bola TinubuAPC
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