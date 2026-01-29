ADC Appoints Oyegun, Utomi, Others, Into 50-Member Wise Men, Women Policy and Manifesto Committee
- ADC launches 50-member Policy and Manifesto Committee to shape national governance
- John Odigie-Oyegun appointed chairman, backed by diverse expertise in governance and reform
- Formal inauguration scheduled for February 2, 2026, at ADC National Secretariat in Abuja
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced the constitution of its 50-member Wise Men and Women Policy and Manifesto Committee.
The ADC national chairman, Senator David Mark, approved the committee in line with the party’s commitment to building a forward-looking policy framework for national governance.
The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said Chief John Odigie-Oyegun will serve as the chairman, Professor Pat Utomi as deputy chairman, while Salihu Lukman will serve as Secretary.
Abdullahi disclosed that the Policy and Manifesto Committee brings together a distinguished group of Nigerians drawn from diverse backgrounds.
He added that the committee members represent a wealth of experience in governance, economic management, social development, security, and democratic reform.
This was contained in a statement issued via his X handle @BolajiADC on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.
“The committee is tasked with articulating a clear, coherent, and credible policy direction that reflects the aspirations of Nigerians and positions the ADC as a serious alternative platform for responsible leadership and national renewal.”
The ADC spokesperson said the formal inauguration of the committee is scheduled for Monday, February 2, 2026, at 12 noon, at the Conference Hall of the ADC National Secretariat, Abuja.
ADC Policy/Manifesto Committee
John Odigie Oyegun – Chairman
Prof. Pat Utomi – Deputy Chairman
Salihu Lukman – Secretary
Sen. Gershon Bassey – Member
Sen. J.J. Akpan Udo-Udeghe – Member
Amb Abiye Mohammed – Member
H.E. Simon Achuba – Member
Prof. Ibrahim Garba – Member
Bala Usman – Member
Bulus Bello Zaki Piko – Member
Ose Anenih – Member
Dr Nicholas Msheliza – Member
Dr David Olofu – Member
Dr Okey Ezegwu – Member
Dr Mohammed Jibrin Yusufari – Member
Joel Adi Gani – Member
Prof. Jude Njoku – Member
Miss Yemi Adamolekun – Member
Prof. Anthony Kila – Member
Nkovo Toyo – Member
Dr Usman Bugaje – Member
Oseloka Obaze – Member
Dr Otive Igbuzor – Member
Engr. Bello Suleiman – Member
Prof. Chidi Odinkalu – Member
AVM Sadique Abubakar – Member
Madam Jumoke Olawuyi – Member
Prof. Murtala Sagagi – Member
Dr Kerian Wobodo – Member
Dr Fatima Zara Saleh – Member
Prof. Kolapo Eleka – Member
Barr Makber Oson Jacob – Member
Prof. Remi Sonaiya – Member
Moji Ajayi (Mrs) – Member
Prof. Sam Amadi – Member
Dr Babayo Ardo – Member
Pastor Funke Awowolo – Member
Dr Ndubuisi Nwobu – Member
Hon. Aminu Muhammad Gumel – Member
Ngozi Ndukwe – Member
Prof. Doknan Disent Sheni – Member
Prof. Saheed Malik – Member
Dr Sunday Taiwako Anyabuga – Member
Ms Helen Yashin – Member
Dr John Markus Ayuba – Member
Dr Chike Okogwu – Member
Barr. (Mrs) Salametu A. Izuagie – Member
Chief (Mrs) Uwaoma Olevengwa – Member
Alhaja Hafsat Moji Bello – Member
Hon. Sani Yakubu Noma – Member
Cracks emerge in ADC over Obidients’ disposition
Legit.ng earlier reported that cracks emerged in the ADC over Peter Obi's presidential aspirations ahead of the 2027 elections.
Obi's supporters have faced backlash from several ADC leaders for perceived divisive tactics within the party.
Party officials warned that division could hinder both ADC's success and Obi's presidential chances.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.