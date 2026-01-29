Africa Digital Media Awards

ADC Appoints Oyegun, Utomi, Others, Into 50-Member Wise Men, Women Policy and Manifesto Committee
ADC Appoints Oyegun, Utomi, Others, Into 50-Member Wise Men, Women Policy and Manifesto Committee

by  Adekunle Dada
  • ADC launches 50-member Policy and Manifesto Committee to shape national governance
  • John Odigie-Oyegun appointed chairman, backed by diverse expertise in governance and reform
  • Formal inauguration scheduled for February 2, 2026, at ADC National Secretariat in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced the constitution of its 50-member Wise Men and Women Policy and Manifesto Committee.

The ADC national chairman, Senator David Mark, approved the committee in line with the party’s commitment to building a forward-looking policy framework for national governance.

ADC Unveils 50-member panel to draft policy, manifesto
ADC announces composition of 50-member wise men, women policy and manifesto committee. Photo credit: @thoughtsfromUSA
Source: Twitter

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said Chief John Odigie-Oyegun will serve as the chairman, Professor Pat Utomi as deputy chairman, while Salihu Lukman will serve as Secretary.

Abdullahi disclosed that the Policy and Manifesto Committee brings together a distinguished group of Nigerians drawn from diverse backgrounds.

He added that the committee members represent a wealth of experience in governance, economic management, social development, security, and democratic reform.

This was contained in a statement issued via his X handle @BolajiADC on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

“The committee is tasked with articulating a clear, coherent, and credible policy direction that reflects the aspirations of Nigerians and positions the ADC as a serious alternative platform for responsible leadership and national renewal.”

The ADC spokesperson said the formal inauguration of the committee is scheduled for Monday, February 2, 2026, at 12 noon, at the Conference Hall of the ADC National Secretariat, Abuja.

ADC Policy/Manifesto Committee

John Odigie Oyegun – Chairman

Prof. Pat Utomi – Deputy Chairman

Salihu Lukman – Secretary

Sen. Gershon Bassey – Member

Sen. J.J. Akpan Udo-Udeghe – Member

Amb Abiye Mohammed – Member

H.E. Simon Achuba – Member

Prof. Ibrahim Garba – Member

Bala Usman – Member

Bulus Bello Zaki Piko – Member

Ose Anenih – Member

Dr Nicholas Msheliza – Member

Dr David Olofu – Member

Dr Okey Ezegwu – Member

Dr Mohammed Jibrin Yusufari – Member

Joel Adi Gani – Member

Prof. Jude Njoku – Member

Miss Yemi Adamolekun – Member

Prof. Anthony Kila – Member

Nkovo Toyo – Member

Dr Usman Bugaje – Member

Oseloka Obaze – Member

Dr Otive Igbuzor – Member

Engr. Bello Suleiman – Member

Prof. Chidi Odinkalu – Member

AVM Sadique Abubakar – Member

Madam Jumoke Olawuyi – Member

Prof. Murtala Sagagi – Member

Dr Kerian Wobodo – Member

Dr Fatima Zara Saleh – Member

Prof. Kolapo Eleka – Member

Barr Makber Oson Jacob – Member

Prof. Remi Sonaiya – Member

Moji Ajayi (Mrs) – Member

Prof. Sam Amadi – Member

Dr Babayo Ardo – Member

Pastor Funke Awowolo – Member

Dr Ndubuisi Nwobu – Member

Hon. Aminu Muhammad Gumel – Member

Ngozi Ndukwe – Member

Prof. Doknan Disent Sheni – Member

Prof. Saheed Malik – Member

Dr Sunday Taiwako Anyabuga – Member

Ms Helen Yashin – Member

Dr John Markus Ayuba – Member

Dr Chike Okogwu – Member

Barr. (Mrs) Salametu A. Izuagie – Member

Chief (Mrs) Uwaoma Olevengwa – Member

Alhaja Hafsat Moji Bello – Member

Hon. Sani Yakubu Noma – Member

