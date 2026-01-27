CNPP and over 70 civil society organisations urged President Tinubu to intervene urgently in the Rivers political crisis to protect democracy

The coalition insisted Governor Siminalayi Fubara committed no impeachable offence and warned against the weaponisation of the Rivers Assembly

The APC reported growing unity and confidence following Fubara’s defection ahead of the February by-elections

FCT, Abuja - The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP), alongside a coalition of more than 70 civil society organisations, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene in the escalating political crisis in Rivers State, warning that continued inaction could threaten national peace and democratic stability.

The call was made during a joint press briefing in Abuja, where the Chairman of the Elders Forum of the CNPP and the coalition, Alhaji Baba Abubakar, read a statement on behalf of the groups.

Rivers Crisis: Tinubu Gets New Message on What to Do as Wike and Fubara do Battle

Source: Twitter

He urged the President to rise above partisan interests and act decisively to defend constitutional democracy and protect the mandate freely given to the people of Rivers state, Guardian reported.

“This situation goes beyond local politics. It is a major test of Nigeria’s commitment to constitutional governance, separation of powers and democratic stability,” Abubakar said.

Crisis described as threat to constitutional democracy

The coalition argued that the political turmoil in Rivers state did not stem from governance failure or constitutional breaches by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, but from what it described as a calculated attempt to seize power through the manipulation of legislative institutions.

According to the groups, the crisis represents a dangerous precedent that could undermine democratic governance across the country if left unchecked.

They warned that allowing political actors to weaponise state institutions for personal or factional battles could destabilise the nation’s fragile democracy.

Impeachment threats condemned as unconstitutional

The coalition expressed concern that hopes of reconciliation and stability were dashed after renewed impeachment threats against Governor Fubara, despite his return to office and recent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They maintained that the governor had committed no offence that met the constitutional threshold for impeachment under Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Daily Independent reported.

“There has been no allegation of gross misconduct or breakdown of governance that would justify impeachment,” the statement said.

The groups accused the Rivers State House of Assembly of being used as a tool for political conquest rather than as a guardian of democracy.

Warning issued over national peace and federalism

The CNPP and the CSOs cautioned that the continued politicisation of the legislature in Rivers State could pose serious risks to national peace, federalism and the rule of law.

They called on President Tinubu to intervene in a manner that reinforces constitutional order and prevents the crisis from escalating further.

“The President must act to protect democracy and ensure that Rivers State does not become a theatre for unconstitutional political experiments,” Abubakar said.

APC welcomes Fubara’s defection, reports party unity

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress has said that Governor Fubara’s defection to the party has strengthened its standing and endeared it to the people of Rivers State.

This followed the conclusion of delegate congresses and party primaries conducted by committees set up by the APC National Working Committee ahead of the 21 February House of Assembly by-elections in the state.

Speaking at a joint press briefing, Shehu Dange, Chairman of the Congress and Primary Committee for Ahoada East State Constituency II, said the governor’s entry into the APC had further united the party.

“As we moved around the constituency, we saw the reactions of the people. They are happy with the new development and the emergence of a new leader of the APC in the state,” Dange said.

Party officials express confidence ahead of by-elections

Dange added that Fubara’s leadership had given the party renewed focus and direction, strengthening its chances in upcoming elections.

“Fubara’s leadership has further united the APC family. The party is getting stronger in the state because it now has a leader with focus and direction,” he said.

The Secretary of the committee, Smart Iheanazor, attributed the enthusiasm witnessed during the congresses to the trust residents have in the governor.

Similarly, Ayoala Peter, Chairman of the Delegate Congress and Party Primary Committee for Khana State Constituency II, said the level of participation showed that the APC was well-positioned for victory in the February by-elections and the 2027 general elections under Fubara’s leadership.

As tensions persist in Rivers State, pressure continues to mount on President Tinubu to intervene decisively to avert a deepening political crisis.

Source: Legit.ng