FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has asked the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to investigate fake reports circulated on the health of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The federal lawmakers adopted the resolution on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at plenary following a point of order raised by Senator Titus Zam.

As reported by NTA News, Senator Zam referenced fake reports circulated on media platforms that Akpabio suffered a health emergency and was rushed to a hospital in London.

The senator said such misinformation is unacceptable and urged that those responsible should be fished out and made to face the law to serve as a deterrent.

In his response, Senator Akpabio said it was becoming increasingly difficult to regulate what the media publishes, particularly as it relates to politicians.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator described the contents on some platforms as "garbage in, garbage out."

Nigerian react to fake report on Akpabio's health

@donrexhibites

NSA, put aside the investigations into the heightened Bandits activity and nationwide insecurity and focus on the people trolling me.

@KungMr72065

But they are yet to order for concrete investigation about the killings in Middle Belt and all over the country Of course, fake news is unacceptable, but it shouldn't be a call of urgency while security issues are neglected.

@Spotless_17

Instead of this long epistle You should have just shown a video proof that he is in Nigeria He should debunk it Simple, before going after bloggers.

@Rapuruchi4

We need video evidence to be very sure that our amiable Senate president is in good health.

@Patientbird112

"investigate fake reports" You already called it a fake report, so what are you investigating again?

@MichalDammy

He should prove them wrong by coming out in public

@WhatzUpJessy

So d senate can investigate and even ask for disciplinary action. The same senate was mute wen a military head was publicly executed by terrorists. Till date, no arrest, no prosecution.

Did Akpabio collapse, get hospitalised in London?

Reports had circulated online claiming Senator Akpabio collapsed and was rushed to London for medical treatment.

The rumours also suggested that his alleged health condition kept him away from key official engagements recently.

However, Akpabio’s media aide, Kenny Okolugbo, reacted to the reports and described them as false and misleading.

Did Wike suffer heart failure in UK?

Meanwhiel, Legit.ng reported that a report by Sahara Reporters widely shared by social media users claimed that FCT minister Nyesom Wike was diagnosed with congestive heart failure.

However, checks by Legit.ng indicate that no other reputable platforms have the report, while Wike's spokesman, Lere Olayinka, is also yet to react to the claim.

Wike, serving as the minister of the FCT since 2023, is a key ally of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

